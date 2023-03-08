PERRY — Persistent winter weather may be making it a “hard knock life” around these parts, but the Children’s Community Theatre of Shiawassee County is doing its best to ensure that the “sun’ll come out tomorrow.”
The troupe is performing its take on “Annie,” with four shows scheduled for next week in the Perry High School Auditorium.
Technically, attendees will be treated to “Annie, Jr.,” — a specially time-edited version of the classic musical, that’s easier to manage for young performers.
Despite the shortened runtime, fans will still be able to recognize classic characters Annie Bennett, Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, Miss Agatha Hannigan and others.
The original Broadway show is based on “Little Orphan Annie,” a comic strip by Harold Gray. It originally opened in 1977, winning seven Tony Awards. The plot, for the few who haven’t yet encountered it, follows the titular red-headed urchin as she attempts to find her parents in Depression-era New York City, eventually learning that family can come in many forms.
This is the Children’s Community Theatre’s first show of 2023. Preparations have for it have been underway since last fall, with dance and vocal workshops beginning in October.
The troupe has been putting on two shows per year for the past six years. Its next show will be “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” with auditions scheduled for June 12. Past shows have included “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” “Peter Pan,” and “King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.”
Community Theatre Co-Director Bobbi Pangborn, who directs along with Katie Howard and choreographer Makayla Marrison, is proud of what the group has accomplished. Each play is a significant logistical undertaking.
“It’s a passion of ours,” Pangborn said Tuesday. “We have 53 kids from 14 different school districts. This is our first-ever Broadway junior (performance) that we’ve done. We have 111 costumes for this play — our costume team is incredible.”
The Theatre has two separate “Annie Jr.” casts — yellow and blue — in order to allow more kids to participate in the musical.
Playing Annie will be Karalee Shepard, 9, of Haslett, and Natalia Rockafellow, 8, of Perry. Brayden Kephart, of Lansing Christian will portray Daddy Warbucks, and appearing as Ms. Hannigan will be Nolla Williams, of Haslett, and Adeleine Nohel, who is home schooled.
“More than anything, I think it’s wonderful to come out and support our youths in the arts,” Pangborn said.”People of all ages can enjoy this production. We have a very talented cast, and we are excited for the community to come out and see these kids perform.”
Tickets for the performance will be available at the door, and will be $12 for adults and $8 for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before each show, which begin at 6:30 p.m. March 16-17 and 1 and 5 p.m. March 18.
For more information, please visit the Children’s Community Theatre of Shiawassee County Facebook page.
