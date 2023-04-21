Owosso man rejects felony plea deal, will take case to trial

Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin Dominic Lucido, in jumpsuit, attends a plea hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court.

OWOSSO — An Owosso man charged with felonious assault, domestic violence and witness intimidation rejected a plea offer from prosecutors at a hearing Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court, and will take his case before a jury.

Dominic Lucido told Judge Matthew Stewart at the hearing that he would not entertain the plea offer.

