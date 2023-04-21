Owosso man rejects felony plea deal, will take case to trial

OWOSSO — An Owosso man charged with felonious assault, domestic violence and witness intimidation rejected a plea offer from prosecutors at a hearing Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court, and will take his case before a jury.
Dominic Lucido told Judge Matthew Stewart at the hearing that he would not entertain the plea offer.
Flanked by four Shiawassee County Sheriff’s deputies due to a threat to “disrupt” proceedings Lucido allegedly made Wednesday, Lucido said he would take his case to trial, tentatively scheduled for May 2.
“No, I cannot do this,” Lucido said. “I’d be lying under oath if I did this.”
Stewart then told Lucido that if he did not accept the plea offer, then he would not accept any plea agreement before trial. Lucido stated that he understood.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Lucido said he was looking forward to trial, so that he could get back to work as a truck driver.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally outlined the proposed plea agreement, under which Lucido would have entered guilty pleas to felony domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. A third-notice habitual offender notice would have been reduced to a second-offense notice, as well.
Additionally, Lucido has six separate pending felony witness tampering charges in 66th District Court.
McNally estimated sentencing guidelines at 7-34 months in prison under the terms of the plea deal that was offered.
According to court records, the domestic violence and felonious assault incidents allegedly took place in December 2022.
Lucido also has pending misdemeanor assault and battery and stalking charges in district court.
He has numerous misdemeanor and felony convictions that date back to 2006, including at least three domestic violence cases.
