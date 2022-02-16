CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board’s Finance and Administration and Economic and Physical Development committees met Monday evening, and moved several items of business forward for approval at today’s Committee of the Whole Meeting.
During the Finance and Administration Committee meeting, a contract between Shiawassee County Probate Court/Circuit Court Family Division Employees Association, the Technical, Professional, and Office Workers Association and Shiawassee County was advanced to tonight’s Committee of the Whole.
Shiawassee County Treasurer Julie Sorenson then presented her monthly report.
She said property taxes from 2019 are due by March 31 to avoid foreclosure and numerous residents have asked for and received extensions to pay. For 2020 and 2021 taxes, she noted that if they are paid by March 1, late fees can be avoided. The length of the extensions are for one year.
Following Sorenson’s report, Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, expressed displeasure with a letter to the editor published in The Argus-Press Saturday, written by Anthony Karhoff, who had applied to fill the seat of former District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Root.
After six individuals submitted applications, a special board meeting was held last week to fill the seat for the remainder of Root’s term, which ends in January 2023. At the special meeting, the board voted to appoint Brad Howard to fill the seat.
All current board members are up for reelection in November.
“(The letter) complained about our process for opening up applications for District 5,” Plowman said, thanking board chair Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, for transparency during the selection process. “The letter was from one of the applicants who did not get picked as District 5 commissioner and he felt that we didn’t do our duty, we didn’t ask the right questions, and that was for all six. Quite frankly, it sounds like somebody who was very disgruntled that they were not picked, because they were all-knowing, they were smarter than everybody in the room and they were owed that position. Well, that isn’t how it works. It was very disappointing.
“I felt we were really well-versed in who was applying, and we chose based on that merit. I get tired of taking shots all the time for no reason at all. But that’s part of the job.”
The Economic and Physical Development Committee also heard from Terry Link, who represents the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers, regarding a grant update. Link said if every resident in Shiawassee County paid in 25 cents, the amount raised annually would fund the entire cost of the recycling center’s operation.
The committee also moved to today’s Committee of the Whole meeting two PA 116 Farmland Agreement Applications, one each from Hazelton Township and Perry Township.
