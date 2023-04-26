Owosso School Board seeks to increase millage in special election

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a measure at Wednesday’s regular meeting asking voters to renew the district’s five-year sinking fund millage proposal at a special election set for Aug. 8.
The board’s 6-0 vote — Trustee Shelly Ochodnicky was absent — will send voters to the poll with the question of whether the district can levy 3 mills on district taxpayers for its sinking fund. The district estimates it will generate approximately $1,909,770 in revenue from 2024 to 2028, inclusive.
Owosso Superintendent Andrea Tuttle noted the levy of 3 mills ($3 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) was an increase from the district’s levy of 2 mills passed in 2018, but said the district had previously gone with a levy of 3 mills from 1999 through 2018. The district’s previous proposal was reduced after voters passed a $45.5-million bond for the district in 2017.
Board Treasurer Olga Quick said the increase is a “necessary one.”
“We’ve had lengthy discussions and spent a lot of time, and it’s clear our needs are great,” she said.
Information provided by the district states that the sinking fund can only be utilized for the purposes allowed by law — generally to repair and improve facilities and grounds — and not for operational costs including salaries and benefits for employees or furniture. Because the State of Michigan does not allocate funds to schools for use in repairing and improving facilities, Tuttle said the sinking fund money is invaluable to the district.
Tuttle said in an email that the district’s yearly facilities audit, in consultation with engineers and safety and security experts, identified a $37 million dollar list of needs.
“The identified list of needs is extensive and includes parking lots, roofs, classroom and athletic facilities maintenance and improvements, HVAC needs, safety and security maintenance and upgrades, and other uses as permitted by sinking fund use,” the statement reads. “Although the revenue from 3 mills will not be able to cover the $37M list of needs, it will allow the district to improve and maintain the highest priority needs especially regarding safety and security. The Board has been and will continue to be great stewards of the money generated from sinking funds. The Board considers all the needs each year and selects the projects that are the highest priority.”
Board President Rick Mowen likewise said during the meeting that the board had recently toured facilities in the district, and the findings weren’t always pleasant.
“We have a lot of facilities in the district that are in dire repair,” he said. “The district is very frugal with its funds, and our primary concern is the benefits (of facilities) to our students and staff by keeping them safe and sound and viable.”
