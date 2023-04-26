Owosso School Board seeks to increase millage in special election

Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, on left, speaks during Wednesday's OPS Board of Education meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a measure at Wednesday’s regular meeting asking voters to renew the district’s five-year sinking fund millage proposal at a special election set for Aug. 8.

The board’s 6-0 vote — Trustee Shelly Ochodnicky was absent — will send voters to the poll with the question of whether the district can levy 3 mills on district taxpayers for its sinking fund. The district estimates it will generate approximately $1,909,770 in revenue from 2024 to 2028, inclusive.

