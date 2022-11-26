OWOSSO — The 2022 Glow Owosso event on Friday was one not to be missed.
The 2022 Glow Queen, Kendra Nichols, said Glow Owosso is important for the community, as it gets people into the Christmas spirit and encourages people to explore Downtown businesses.
The fun began at 5:30 p.m. with a 5k Glow Run/Walk, followed by the Glow Parade, the lighting of the town Christmas tree in Main Street Plaza, photos with Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides and many more festivities in between.
There were 129 participants at the Glow Run/Walk, including Jaclyn Oliver, a 23-year-old local.
“I love Christmas, and I ran this last year and I wanted to do it with my dog this year,” Oliver said. Her dog, a German Shepherd named Scooby, ran the 5k decked out in lights as well.
Oliver said Scooby runs 5k’s with her, as long as he is welcome. He’s very friendly and mellow towards people, and only barks at other dogs because he wants to play.
The Glow Run coordinator, Becky Dillon, said trophies were awarded to the top male and female runners overall, and the top three runners in each age group received medals.
This is her fourth year as coordinator, but the Glow Run has been around for 10 years, she said.
“This is just a really awesome thing for us to put on every year,” Dillon said. “It takes a lot of work and it’s very fulfilling to see all of the runners come together.”
Dillon said this year they tried something new: A prize for best costume.
Runners were encouraged to put on glow gear and other holiday decor for a chance to win a gift basket filled with items from various boutiques in Downtown Owosso.
The top runner of the night was Jorden Sowash, who ran in the Glow Run for the first time. What got him to participate was his girlfriend, Evie Wright, who not only has participated for five years but continues to hold the title of number one female since she started.
“I always do it, I love the community part of this — it’s just really fun,” Wright said.
Wright comes from Corunna while Sowash hails from Owosso. They first met while running competitively in high school.
Wright said she thinks the Glow Run is a great way for people to show support and get ready for the holidays, which is why she comes back from college to run every year.
“It’s like a tradition now that I come back and do this,” she said. Her family also attends.
After the Glow Run came to a close, Washington Street became packed with civilians for the 7 p.m. Glow Parade. Local businesses went all out with decking their vehicles and floats in lights and fun attractions.
Following the parade, John Hankerd, a local who volunteers his time to make Glow Owosso a success, announced contest winners and various speakers before lighting the town Christmas tree. Afterward, children had the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and meet Nichols.
Nichols was selected as this year’s royalty on Nov. 19, after having successfully raised the most funds for a local nonprofit.
In one month, she raised $11,059 through events and sponsorships for her chosen nonprofit: The Shiawassee Humane Society. Ten percent of the overall funds raised go to Glow Owosso to help keep the event going each year.
“They are a self-supporting entity, so that’s always something that has been near and dear to me because adoption is so important,” Nichols said. Adoption is a big part of her family, as she and her husband adopted their youngest daughter, her sister was adopted, and they adopted four retired racing greyhounds.
A few of her fundraising events included Bowling for Paws; Santa Paws for a Cause (pet photos at Magoos Pet Outlet); a Karaoke night at the Korner Pub; and an evening at Roma’s Back Door where a portion of the dinner sales went toward her fundraising campaign.
Nichols is originally from Bancroft, Michigan, but she graduated from Durand High School. Now she is the owner of Elite Early Learning Center in Corunna, and Millennium Lawn and Snow. She is also an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay and recently resigned from her cheerleading coach position at Corunna High School.
Besides her businesses, she owns a nonprofit called the Blue Heart Sparkle Project, is involved in several other pageants, and does modeling as a hobby in both the U.S. and abroad.
In continuation of Downtown Owosso’s holiday season festivities, today is Shop Small Saturday, where people are encouraged to support the community by shopping for gifts and more at local businesses. For more information, visit the Downtown Owosso Facebook page.
