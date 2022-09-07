MSP: Police chase ends in Shiawassee County

LANSING — A suspect wanted for speeding and ramming a Michigan State Police vehicle was arrested Saturday after being located in Shiawassee County.
According to the MSP, a Lansing Post trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect fled the scene and was later located in Shiawassee County.
The MSP said the trooper attempted to use stop sticks, but the suspect rammed the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect fled on foot before being caught.
The MSP said the suspect was arrested and lodged for fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and no driver’s license.
No injures were reported.
