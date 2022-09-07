MSP: Police chase ends in Shiawassee County

A Michigan State Police vehicle was damaged Saturday in a chase that ended in Shiawassee County.

 MSP Photo/Twitter

LANSING — A suspect wanted for speeding and ramming a Michigan State Police vehicle was arrested Saturday after being located in Shiawassee County.

According to the MSP, a Lansing Post trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect fled the scene and was later located in Shiawassee County.

