Local schools in solid shape with regard to snow day limits

Heading into what is usually Michigan's last wintry month, area school districts have used a varying number of their allotted snow days.

 AP File Photo

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Friday’s heaping helping of snow came too late in the day to affect local school schedules — though it did cancel a number of high school basketball games — but a number of area schools still find themselves bumping up against the end of their regular 2022-23 snow day allotment.

Public school districts in the state of Michigan have the freedom to call six instructional days per year for weather-related reasons. Additionally, they may request a waiver from the state for an additional three days. Anything beyond that, and time off must be made up — usually at the end of the year, when nobody wants to be in school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.