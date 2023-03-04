Local schools in solid shape with regard to snow day limits

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Friday’s heaping helping of snow came too late in the day to affect local school schedules — though it did cancel a number of high school basketball games — but a number of area schools still find themselves bumping up against the end of their regular 2022-23 snow day allotment.
Public school districts in the state of Michigan have the freedom to call six instructional days per year for weather-related reasons. Additionally, they may request a waiver from the state for an additional three days. Anything beyond that, and time off must be made up — usually at the end of the year, when nobody wants to be in school.
Corunna Public Schools has used four of its six available days, which is nothing when compared to certain winters past. In the 2018-19 school year, the district used 14 days, per Superintendent John Fattal.
In a break for that year’s students and staff, the extra days didn’t need to be made up, as Fattal said the district had extra days already built into its calendar.
As much as students might enjoy snow days, they’re a bane to educators, Fattal said, noting that even a 24-hour break is harmful to the routine needed for success in education.
“We’re hopeful we don’t have any more (snow days) this year,” Fattal said by phone Wednesday.
Last year Corunna used 8 1/2 snow days — with all but one coming by Feb. 25. The last time Corunna used as few as four snow days was during the 2020-21 school year.
New Lothrop Superintendent Dr. Anthony Berthiaume said the Hornets have used five days this year, leaving one day to spare.
Berthiaume said staff will continue to monitor the weather, but “this is normal Michigan weather. There is never an easy call, but we err on the students’ side for safety (reasons).”
Safety is, of course, always the watchword in snow day discussions.
Laingsburg Community Schools has taken among the fewest snow days of any local district, having used just three.
Still, that doesn’t mean the district is cavalier about student welfare.
“We do not attempt to have school if there are safety (worries),” Superintendent Matthew Shastal said.
Chesaning has also used just three of its six days, along with a two-hour fog delay.
Superintendent Mike McGough said that three is a relatively low number of snow days to have taken by this point of the year. The decision process hasn’t really changed from previous years, he added. It consists of consulting with other superintendents and the district’s transportation director.
A district’s transportation director is naturally a key voice in the process, as they are most familiar with the conditions buses need to navigate safely.
