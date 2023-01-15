Owosso chocolate shop has laughs, helps hounds with ‘Betty White Legacy Celebration’

OWOSSO — Betty White, who died in 2021 just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday, was nearly as well known for her love of animals as she was for playing perpetually naive Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”
The ownership and staff of Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates of Owosso are fans of the show, which ran from 1985-93, and they’re also big supporters of the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Thus Saturday’s “Betty White Legacy Celebration,” hosted at the chocolate shop, which simultaneously honored the legendary comedienne and raised money for SHS.
Given Rose Nylund’s affinity for chocolate, Murtle’s would have had the character in hog heaven, swimming amongst temptations like triple-dipped chocolate malted milk balls and dark chocolate sea salt caramels.
Special touches for the event included a tote bags with a vintage heart-shaped photo of White ($20) and special slices of cheesecake ($6), referencing times during the show when the titular “golden girls” would hash out problems over slices of said dessert.
Murtle’s also had a selection of SHS T-shirts and sweatshirts for sale and accepted both monetary gifts and donations of supplies for the shelter pets.
SHS executive director Holly Guild is grateful for the help provided by special events like the one at Murtle’s.
“They might love pets more than we do,” Guild quipped, “They are very supportive of us, all the time. This is just one small thing they do for us during the year.”
Owner Melissa Wheeler said her backing of SHS goes back to at least 2008, when the shelter would receive proceeds of used book sales at area Walgreens stores.
As noted, she and manager Meghan Leonard are fans of the show.
“’Golden Girls’ all the way!” Wheeler said. “Meghan and I love ‘The Golden Girls.’ We quote it daily.”
White’s love of animals found its way on to much of her work in television, including at least one episode of “The Golden Girls” in which Rose takes in a stray dog and unsuccessfully tried to hide it from her housemates.
Wheeler has a community behind her too, including the friend wh0 adapted her design to the bag and another who got the bags sewn to their loyal customers.
“It’s kind of a requirement if you come in here — you have to love dogs and cats,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.