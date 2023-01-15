Owosso chocolate shop has laughs, helps hounds with ‘Betty White Legacy Celebration’

From left: Shiawassee Humane Society executive director Holly Guild, Murtle’s manager Meghan Leonard and owner Melissa Wheeler, with cardboard cutout of Betty White.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

OWOSSO — Betty White, who died in 2021 just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday, was nearly as well known for her love of animals as she was for playing perpetually naive Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”

The ownership and staff of Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates of Owosso are fans of the show, which ran from 1985-93, and they’re also big supporters of the Shiawassee Humane Society.

