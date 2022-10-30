OWOSSO TWP — The Owosso Charter Township Fire Department hosted a county-wide training on flashover fires through Oakland Community College on Saturday.
“This is a simulated training,” said Mike Ardelean, the chief of Owosso Charter Township Fire Department. “It shows us the warning signs of what happens right before a flashover.”
A flashover is a situation in an enclosed structure or room where everything in the room simultaneously and instantly ignites as a result of the temperature rising to a certain point, Ardelean said. Flashovers are the number one killer of firefighters in a house fire.
Oakland Community College firefighter instructors brought their flashover trailer to the fire station, but only conducted the practical training — which includes real flames — after a lecture training in the morning to prepare the participating firefighters.
“They heat it up and simulate a real house fire burn in there,” Ardelean said. “We send groups of eight people in to see how a fire reacts.”
Ardelean said even with gear, a firefighter cannot survive a real flashover.
“We like to say it’s a controlled environment, but anytime you’re dealing with fire and being in an enclosed building, it’s dangerous,” Ardelean said. “We have several instructors here from (Oakland Community College) and they’ve perfected this training … we hope this someday saves one of our firefighters from the fate.”
Firefighters from 10 different stations in the surrounding area were in attendance.
“This is kind of a rare instance; It’s a very expensive training to put on, and the Shiawassee County Firefighters Association and Owosso Charter Township got together and funded it,” Ardelean said. “We invited all of the departments from the county to participate.”
Ardelean said the last time they had the training was probably about six or seven years ago, but every time they get a group of new firefighters they try to get everyone to go through it.
Ken Chesnut, one of the instructors with Oakland Community College Flashover Unit Phase 1, has been teaching for about 22 years and a firefighter for 41 years.
Chesnut said that while other trainings that firefighters do is meant for the public’s safety, this is one of two trainings that are specifically for the firefighters’.
“It can be a lifesaver,” Ardelean said.
During the training, sheets of plywood are mounted on the walls of a mental trailer, so when it catches on fire it simulates a house fire. Temperatures are controlled with water and each firefighter gets a chance to use the fire hose to learn how to control the flames.
“It gets up to about 1300 degrees in there,” Ardelean said.
Harvey Wheeler was one of the firefighters who went through the training on Saturday. He’s been certified as a firefighter for over a year.
“I found it very interesting,” Wheeler said. “You learn what environment is deadly, when to get out and when not to — when you got a chance of survival.”
The firefighters use a thermal-imaging camera to see the heat, said Brian Springsdorf, the captain of the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department. The cameras also tell the temperature to help them monitor it.
“You’re able to exit the (trailer) at any given time,” Springdorf said. If the firefighters inside notify the instructor they can leave with no questions asked. Someone might choose to leave, for example, if they feel overwhelmed by the heat or if they have issues with their air pack.
Between the funding and the coordination with Oakland Community College and all the departments, it was a lot of work.
“The chief here and his group, they worked hard to get this together,” Chesnut said.
