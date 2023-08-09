OWOSSO TWP. — Former Owosso Charter Township Treasurer June Cudney has been charged with six felonies and turned herself in at the Shiawassee County Jail, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from the department indicates that the felonies are related to the embezzlement of $91,173.41 of Owosso Township taxpayer money from 2017-2021.

