Owosso man pleads to reduced charge

CORUNNA — An Owosso man who was charged in October 2019 with felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct pleaded guilty Monday in 35th Circuit Court to a reduced misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.
Kenneth Mrazik, 61, also had a habitual offender (third notice) dismissed Monday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Monday, Mrazik admitted to grabbing a woman’s buttocks and propositioning her in front of several of their children at her Owosso residence while he was heavily intoxicated in October 2019.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Mrazik’s plea, and ordered bond continued.
Since Mrazik pleaded to a misdemeanor charge, his case will be sent back to district court for sentencing, and no date for a sentencing hearing has yet been set.
Mrazik was arraigned on the charge Jan. 2 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but Mrazik was free before Monday’s plea hearing.
Prosecutors in May offered Mrazik a plea deal, under which he would have pleaded guilty to the CSC-4 charge, and the habitual offender status would have been dismissed. Mrazik, however, declined to accept the offer and the plea offer was changed.
Mrazik has felony convictions from 2007 for Operating While Impaired (third offense) in Clare County and in 2014 for OWI (third offense) in Oakland County. Online records show Mrazik served a 5-year prison sentence for the Oakland County conviction, and was released in September 2019, about a month before he committed the offense in Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.