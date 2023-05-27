COLUMN: A gardener’s perspective on Decoration Day

For gardeners in our area, Memorial Day is the symbolic first day of the gardening season. With an average frost free date of May 30 for Owosso, we’re pretty safe to begin planting all of our flowers and vegetables, and a three-day weekend gives us a little more time to get the projects completed.

In the rush to plant gardens, open cottages and generally start the summer, it’s also important to remember the real reason for the holiday. Decoration Day was established in 1868, and was originally designated to honor the fallen soldiers of the Civil War. Over time it became known as Memorial Day, an opportunity to remember soldiers from all wars. This was made official by the federal government in 1971, and at the same time the date changed from May 30 to the last Monday in May, creating the three-day holiday that we enjoy today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.