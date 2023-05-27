COLUMN: A gardener’s perspective on Decoration Day

For gardeners in our area, Memorial Day is the symbolic first day of the gardening season. With an average frost free date of May 30 for Owosso, we’re pretty safe to begin planting all of our flowers and vegetables, and a three-day weekend gives us a little more time to get the projects completed.
In the rush to plant gardens, open cottages and generally start the summer, it’s also important to remember the real reason for the holiday. Decoration Day was established in 1868, and was originally designated to honor the fallen soldiers of the Civil War. Over time it became known as Memorial Day, an opportunity to remember soldiers from all wars. This was made official by the federal government in 1971, and at the same time the date changed from May 30 to the last Monday in May, creating the three-day holiday that we enjoy today.
I am often asked about good flowers to plant at the cemetery, whether as a memorial to soldiers for this holiday, or for any loved one.
You first need to contact the cemetery’s office and find out the rules. Some allow small permanent plantings of perennials, shrubs, and even trees, others permit summer containers, while others limit to vases of fresh cut or artificial flowers.
For in-ground plantings, it is important to choose plants that are durable, long-lived and do not require a lot of maintenance. You’ll be relying on nature to water the plants, except when you haul it in with gallon jugs from home or a spigot on the cemetery grounds.
If the site is sunny, consider perennials such as daylilies, hen and chicks or upright sedums. Small-growing shrubs such as barberries provide good summer foliage and fall berries, spireas offer spring and summer flowers and good fall color. If you prefer evergreens, small globe arborvitae varieties like Little Gem and Pygmy Globe are good choices. The options for sun-loving annuals are abundant, and I recommend tough, drought and heat tolerant selections. Stay with shorter-growing varieties and hybrids that will keep blooming even if the old flowers are not clipped as they fade. Marigolds and flowering vinca won’t disappoint, and a combination of red, white and blue petunias makes an especially appropriate display.
Trees can be problematic because of their size over time, and it is best to rely on the cemetery’s guidelines. There may be a public space allotted for memorial trees, or you may be able to plant on an unused plot that you own.
The best perennials for shade are hostas. They have attractive foliage in a wide range of colors, sizes and shapes, and also produce slender wands of lavender or white lily-like flowers in midsummer. Ground cover plants such as ivy and myrtle also work well. Yews, especially the spreading types, appreciate some shade, growing slowly and easily pruned. For annuals consider wax begonias, with vibrant flowers that complement green or bronzed leaves.
Annuals in containers can expand your options, but it can be challenging to provide regular, consistent water to keep the plants thriving. You’ll have best results with big, broad containers that hold a lot of soil and rest on the ground rather than a pedestal. This moderates temperature swings for the plant roots. Self-watering pots are another solution, designed with water reservoirs in the base that wick moisture to the soil as needed. The larger the reservoir the less frequently water must be applied. In any case, use a high quality, soilless potting mix rather than garden soil. Both absorbent and porous, it is designed to hold just the right balance of water and air space for healthy plant roots.
Take a moment this Memorial Day weekend to remember those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.
