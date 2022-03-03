Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole is apparently mulling a potential run for Ben Frederick’s Michigan House seat in November, according to numerous county and local officials.
Sources have told The Argus-Press BeGole has been informing local and county officials that he intends to run for the new 71st District House seat, and is gaging interest from members of the community and is gearing up for a potential campaign.
An email to BeGole seeking comment was not returned.
BeGole, a Republican, was first elected as county sheriff in 2016, then re-elected in 2020. His current term ends Jan. 1, 2025.
Frederick, R-Owosso, was first elected in 2016 and is term-limited in what is now the 85th District.
If BeGole runs for the state house and is successful, he would have to resign as sheriff to serve as a state representative. A county commission would be appointed to fill the county sheriff position. Similar commissions were set up to appoint a new county treasurer in December 2019 and to approve ballot language of a recall effort of several county commissioners in October 2021.
According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s website, Michigan House candidates must file to run for office by April 19. Election tracking website Ballotpedia does not list BeGole as having filed. An email sent to the Michigan Secretary of State Elections Bureau seeking a full list of candidates who have filed to run for 71st District representative was not returned.
BeGole, the son of former 66th District Court Judge George BeGole, has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including stints with Morrice and Perry police, and more than 25 years with the Sheriff’s Office. He defeated Democratic challenger Joe Ibarra with 23,875 votes (62.3 percent) to 14,345 votes (37.5 percent) in the November 2020 election.
BeGole also defeated Ibarra in the 2016 election, receiving 23,077 votes to Ibarra’s 10,194.
The new “Hickory” map for state house districts was approved in December by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The 71st district encompasses most of Shiawassee county, except for the south western corner that surrounds the Laingsburg area. The 71st also stretches into Saginaw County and includes the villages of Chesaning and Oakley. Argentine Township in Genesee County is also part of the district.
So far, three candidates have announced their intentions to run for the seat: Republicans Daylen Howard and Kevin Rathbun, and Democrat Mark Zacharda.
(0) comments
