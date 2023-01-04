Owosso City Council amends zoning ordinance to allow cannabis drive-thrus

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council unanimously voted to allow drive-thru window service at cannabis retail locations at Tuesday’s council meeting, beginning on Jan. 23.
The council held a public hearing to receive citizen comment on the proposed amendments to the City of Owosso’s zoning ordinances, which the city’s Planning Commission approved at a Nov. 28, 2022 meeting.
The public hearing was extremely brief, with no citizens commenting and no discussion among the council leading up to the 7-0 vote. Only Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne commented on the amendment.
The following amendment has been made: “A marihuana provisioning center may designate an area for contactless or limited contact transactions either by curbside service or a drive-thru window service. Contactless or limited contact transactions must be completed during normal business hours. Marihuana being transferred during a contactless or limited contact transaction must be in an opaque bag and the contents must not be visible to the general public upon pick up.”
Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency made several changes in March 2022, including permanently allowing curbside and drive-thru contactless and limited contact transactions for marijuana dispensaries with municipal approval. Henne said the idea of drive-thru marijuana service was born during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses were looking to offer contactless services to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Henne said that the city already allowed curbside pickup stemming from COVID, and that the city received a request from JARS Cannabis, located at 200 E. Main St., to amend the zoning ordinance to allow drive-thru service.
Per Henne, and information provided by the city, the zoning ordinance amendments affects the city’s local business districts, planned shopping center districts, central business district and general business districts — the four zoning designations in the city where marihuana retail locations are currently allowed.
