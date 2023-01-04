Owosso City Council amends zoning ordinance to allow cannabis drive-thrus

Owosso cannabis retailers will be allowed to incorporate drive-thrus into their businesses following a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

 Pixabay

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council unanimously voted to allow drive-thru window service at cannabis retail locations at Tuesday’s council meeting, beginning on Jan. 23.

The council held a public hearing to receive citizen comment on the proposed amendments to the City of Owosso’s zoning ordinances, which the city’s Planning Commission approved at a Nov. 28, 2022 meeting.

