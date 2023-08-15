Ovid council formalizes utility hikes, churns through business items at latest meeting

OVID — Lurking near the bottom of the agenda for Monday’s regular Ovid City Council meeting was a hike in the dollar amount the city charges its residents for water and sewer service.
In July, the council voted to raise the water base rate from $10 per month to $18.50 for city residents, and from $15 to $27.75 for non-city residents.
The water usage rate was upped from $6.75 per 1,000 gallons for city residents to $9.75, and from $5.63 to $10.13 per 1,000 gallons for non-city residents.
These changes were formalized with a resolution Monday.
The funds are needed, Ovid Mayor Pro Tem Mary Perrien said last week, to repay the city’s share of a nearly $10 million project intended to replace water mains and water service lines into individual homes.
Changing out the lines should also improve the chronically low water pressure to which many homes in the are prone.
The state will pay 75% of project costs, leaving the city with $2.4 million as its responsibility.
Perrien said the plan is to repay the bonds over a 20-year period. The council initially planned to repay the obligation in 30 years, but Perrien said it was only slightly more to repay in 20 years.
Monday’s meeting also saw the council diligently churn its way through a number of business items.
n Council voted to replace a vintage Vietnam War-era generator owned by the city. The new unit, a Generac ,will be purchased from THEE Electric of Haslett for $25,548.
n Council members agreed to appoint Liza Kusnier to the position of interim city clerk and to give her a bonus based on hours worked. The full council will interview two finalists — winnowed down from a field of more than 40 applicants — for the clerk’s position at 7 p.m. Friday at City Hall.
Longtime clerk Josefina Medina retired after 27 years. Medina’s last day was Friday, Aug. 11.
Deputy clerk Patti Kieffer stepped down in tandem with Medina’s retirement.
n Police Chief Lisa Rousseau told the council that one of her officers recently arrested a suspect in a theft in November 2022 from Nate’s Auto Body.
Officer Bob Watson had been pursuing the theft for some months, Rousseau said. The Ovid resident, whose name was not immediately available, pleaded guilty to larceny between $200 and $1,000.
n Council approved the request of former council member Holly Hibbard for road closures for the Family Fall Festival.The one-day event, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 in downtown Ovid, would require the closure of Main Street between Pearl and Williams streets.Mayor Pro Tem Mary Perrien thanked Hibbard for leading the effort to plant flowers in flower boxes in the downtown, as well as paint the boxes themselves.
