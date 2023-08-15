Ovid council formalizes utility hikes, churns through business items at latest meeting

Argus-Press File PhotoA sign welcoming travelers to Ovid is seen here.

OVID — Lurking near the bottom of the agenda for Monday’s regular Ovid City Council meeting was a hike in the dollar amount the city charges its residents for water and sewer service.

In July, the council voted to raise the water base rate from $10 per month to $18.50 for city residents, and from $15 to $27.75 for non-city residents.

