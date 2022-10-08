Debate underscores ideological gulf between Slotkin, Barrett

LANSING — Elissa Slotkin and Tom Barrett do not figure to be sitting down to dinner together anytime soon.
While each is a Michigander in their 40s who served tours in Iraq (Barrett with the army, Slotkin with the CIA) Thursday’s debate in the studios of WLNS-6 underscored just how far apart they are ideologically.
Slotkin, an incumbent Democrat seeking a third U.S. House term, and Barrett, a Republican state senator from Charlotte are going at it hammer and tongs as each vies to represent Mid-Michigan in the newly-drawn 7th Congressional District, which includes all of Clinton and Shiawassee counties.
Perhaps the sharpest example came on the issue of gay marriage.
During the debate, Slotkin revealed that her late mother came out in 1986 and lived the final years of her life as an openly gay woman.
Barrett responded by saying he voted in favor of Michigan Proposal 04-2, which, in 2004, placed a ban on gay marriage into the state constitution, and that he did not support the Supreme Court’s decision Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
A survey conducted in mid-September by the Human Rights Campaign found that 70% of Michiganders supported gay marriage.
The candidates also diverged on taxation issues, with Slotkin advocating for a minimum 15% tax on large corporations which make at least a billion dollars in annual profits, giving online retail giant Amazon as an example.
Barrett did not directly answer Slotkin’s question of whether he would support such legislation, saying he did not know whether Amazon paid taxes, but that he certainly is taxed any time he orders from the company.
Barrett also indicated that he did not support health care reforms passed by Congress in August and did not approve of the capping of insulin prices at $35, calling the practice “price fixing”.
The sparring partners did have some views which bucked traditional liberal/conservative orthodoxy, particularly notably regarding the death penalty. Slotkin said she favors the death penalty in some cases, while Barrett came out against it.
Slotkin will hold a town hall event from noon-2 p.m. today at McCurdy Park in Corunna. Messages left for the Barrett campaign to find out its plans for future events were not returned by press time.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
