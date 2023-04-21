County board condenses meeting schedule for next 4 months

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Chairman Greg Brodeur, left, speaks during Thursday’s board meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — For at least the next four months, Thursday evenings at Surbeck Hall will be free of public speakers, motions and gavels.

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 — with District 1 Commissioner Marlene Webster absent — at Thursday’s meeting to combine Committee of the Whole and regular board meetings into one Wednesday meeting for May, June, July and August.

