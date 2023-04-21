County board condenses meeting schedule for next 4 months

CORUNNA — For at least the next four months, Thursday evenings at Surbeck Hall will be free of public speakers, motions and gavels.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 — with District 1 Commissioner Marlene Webster absent — at Thursday’s meeting to combine Committee of the Whole and regular board meetings into one Wednesday meeting for May, June, July and August.
The county board currently has four committees made up of four members each that meet one Monday or Tuesday each month. The Economic & Physical Development Committee and the Finance & Administration Committee meet on Mondays, while the Public Safety & Courts Committee and the Health & Human Services Committee meet on Tuesdays. Commissioners are assigned to committees at the board’s organizational meeting that begins each new year.
Agenda items that pass each committee then make it to the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting, where all commissioners meet and discuss items from each of the week’s committee meetings. Items that pass a vote of all commissioners at the Committee of the Whole meeting then come before the board for an official vote at that Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
In justifying Thursday’s move to condense the board’s meeting schedule, Chairman Greg Brodeur noted that Committee of the Whole and regular board meetings typically have nearly identical agendas. He had been approached by several commissioners and asked if combining the two could be an option.
With other commissioners having outside involvements and businesses to run, and with the summer months generally being lighter on attendance and agenda items, it seemed like the time to give it a try, Brodeur said.
“It won’t alter the county business, and we’ll still get everything done. People who come to the meetings know that Wednesday and Thursday are virtually identical. Thursday ends up being the official approval, but Wednesday is where the action and most of the discussion takes place,” he said.
Brodeur said this change would only affect the next four meetings, and the board had “no plans” for this consolidation to be permanent. Initially, the change was only going to affect June, July and August, but Commissioner Gary Holzhausen amended the motion to start the new schedule in May. Both the amendment and motions passed in 4-2 votes.
Holzhausen said he remembers the days in the mid-2000s — he wasn’t on the board but attended meetings — when the commissioners would meet four times a week twice per month.
Asked by Brodeur what they did for all eight days, Holzhausen responded: “Talk about the same thing, walking and talking to death.”
Commissioners Thomas Emery and Cindy Garber were the “no” votes on combining the meetings.
“We should keep our schedule as we established it in our organizational meeting. We’re paid to be here and conduct our business and I think we ought to do it according to the full schedule that we set,” Emery said.
“I think having the Committee of the Whole (meeting) is a really important time where we discuss things. I feel that sometimes we need that day to think about it and gather information,” Garber said. “I’m certainly willing to give it a try, but I’m not in favor of it really.”
