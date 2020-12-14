Longtime court administrator Kim Shipman retiring

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Deputy Court Administrator and official Court Recorder Kim Shipman is retiring after 21 years, with plans to spend more time with her family, helping watch her grandsons and relaxing at her cottage on Higgins Lake.
Shipman, 60, whose last day is Dec. 30, said she feels fortunate to have worked for judges Gerald Lostracco and Matthew Stewart, but is ready to pursue other interests.
“I want to give back,” Shipman said. “Life has been awesome to me and I’ve been blessed. I want to spend as much time as I can with my grandsons. I love life and want to live it to the fullest.”
Shipman got married several months ago — her new husband also is named Kim. She has four children and two grandsons, Owen and Theo.
For her and her husband, there’s all the time in the world for kids, grandkids and sunsets at their cottage at Higgins Lake.
“It’s our little piece of heaven on earth,” Shipman said of their northern Michigan retreat.
Lostracco said he “couldn’t run out of good things to say” about Shipman. He praised her work ethic, and was impressed she had raised four children as a single mother, while maintaining her dedication and professionalism.
“She’s been a great parent, and that wasn’t easy,” Lostracco said. “When she worked with me, any job she has ever taken on, she always had a smile. She was happy to take on any project, no matter how complex, and was always willing to help. Her dedication to her fellow human beings is amazing — the public and her family. She is a great asset, and Shiawassee County was fortunate to have her with us.”
Shipman began her career path in 1978 after graduating from Corunna High School. While at CHS, she participated in a co-op training program, through which she attended class the first half of the day, and worked with local attorneys in Owosso.
“I was a smarty-pants,” Shipman said. “I went to Baker College right after high school, took accelerated classes, and finished a two-year program in 18 months.”
Shipman worked for two attorneys in Flint from 1979 to 1999. She said she enjoyed interacting with attorneys, judges and various court staff in different counties.
“No two days were ever the same,” Shipman said. “There was always so much going on.”
By 1999, with four children, Shipman wanted to work closer to her home in Corunna. She applied for the deputy court administrator position. Her first day in that role was Oct. 18, 1999.
Shipman said working for Lostracco and Stewart was the highlight of her time working in 35th Circuit Court.
“They’re both kind, but they’re different individuals,” Shipman said. “Both have huge hearts and different styles. It’s been a sheer pleasure for me. I learned a lot from them. Their intelligence is unreal.”
Stewart said he appreciates Shipman’s dedication, professionalism and accuracy.
“While the quietest person in the courtroom, Kim Shipman is the busiest,” he said. “Kim’s job as the circuit court recorder is to ensure that an accurate record of court proceedings is created and maintained. And while I worry about a great many things during a court hearing, a complete and accurate record is not one of them. Outside of her court duties, Kim is the kind of person that makes you a better person for having known her.”
Shipman credited her predecessor, the late Patt Carmody, who worked for the courts from 1949 to 1956, and then again after years raising her family, from 1979 until she died in 2010.
“I’ve been in love with this job since Patt Carmody had it,” Shipman said. “My love grew from watching her as a little girl. I became state-certified later on. It’s my baby and I treat it like that.”
