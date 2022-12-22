Local leaders hope for the best, preparefor the worst ahead of winter storm

A snow plow clears a road in Bismarck, N.D. on Dec. 16. A winter storm system moving into the Shiawassee County area today is expected to bring 6-12 inches of snow over the coming days and feature high winds, making travel precarious.

 Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP

OWOSSO — According to most weather forecasts, those out there wishing for a “White Christmas” are liable to get what they’re after — at the cost of significant havoc to travel plans.

The National Weather Service’s office in Grand Rapids predicts that severe winter weather will begin rolling into the greater Shiawassee County area at around 4 p.m this afternoon, with some degree of snowfall continuing through Saturday evening. Anywhere between 6-12 inches of the white stuff is predicted to fall.

