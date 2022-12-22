Local leaders hope for the best, preparefor the worst ahead of winter storm

OWOSSO — According to most weather forecasts, those out there wishing for a “White Christmas” are liable to get what they’re after — at the cost of significant havoc to travel plans.
The National Weather Service’s office in Grand Rapids predicts that severe winter weather will begin rolling into the greater Shiawassee County area at around 4 p.m this afternoon, with some degree of snowfall continuing through Saturday evening. Anywhere between 6-12 inches of the white stuff is predicted to fall.
Snow accumulation is not necessarily the No. 1 hazard in this system. It is expected to feature serious wind gusts which may approach 50 mph.
Additionally, temperatures are not expected to rise above 18 degrees Farenheit over the next two days, so it is imperative to have a heating plan in the event of any storm-caused power outages.
Despite the warnings to stay home and avoid traveling whenever possible, city and county leaders have their plans in place should the worst of the forecast come true.
City manager Nathan Henne said Owosso will be ready.
“All of our trucks and equipment will be fueled up and ready to go,” Henne said Wednesday afternoon, “and our salt barn is full — for now.”
While Henne said the hope is that reality doesn’t match the forecast, “we always prepare for the worst.”
The city’s first priority is to assist the Michigan Department of Transportation in clearing the state trunklines — M-21, M-52 and M-71. Next are the major city streets, and if they’re staying ahead of the game, then the crews will move on to the residential streets.
To make city crews’ job easier, Henne said residents are asked not to park on the street during storms, “so our snowplows can do their work as quickly as possible.”
Plow drivers will be out this evening to do the first pass on the roads, and the full staff will be all hands on deck. The city is prepared to dip into its overtime budget “as necessary,” Henne said.
City Hall is open today, Henne said. As for the weekend, residents should check the city’s Facebook page for any changes or closures. Henne noted that city offices were to be closed already in observation of the holidays.
Shiawassee County Road Commission managing director Chris Cannon said he and his staff will “look really hard” at the storm situation as it develops.
“This sounds like this could be a pretty nasty storm,” Cannon said Wednesday. “It all depends on how it hits us, but I have no doubt in my mind we can deal with the storm. We will take care of it and get it cleaned up for everyone.”
Cannon is confident his people can handle the snow — it’s the wind he’s concerned about.
Don’t go out unless it’s absolutely necessary, Cannon said. If you have to go out, give the plows a wide berth.
“Don’t tailgate plows,” he said. “Give us space. Give us room.”
Steve Koenig of Turf Worx — an Owosso-based landscaping business — has stared down many a winter storm in close to 30 years of lawn care and snow removal. Like his county and city counterparts, Koenig’s first order of business is to ensure all his equipment is working and everything has a full tank of gas.
While his Friday morning will begin at around 4 a.m., that’s actually late: Four or five of his commercial accounts are closed for the holiday. Still, if the worst happens, it means a 14-hour day for the crew, between commercial and residential customers. They’ll go back out Saturday morning and go over everything another time.
“When it snows like that, it makes for long days,” Koenig said.
