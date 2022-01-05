OWOSSO — Former Shiawassee County Treasurer Thomas Dwyer has died at the age of 74.
His obituary appears on page 2 of today’s paper.
Dwyer graduated from St. Paul High School in Owosso in 1964 before going on to Lansing Business Universty and then Baker College, according to his obituary.
Dwyer was first elected county treasurer in 1996 and served until his resignation in August 2019. When he resigned he cited his age — then 72 — and increasing health issues as his main reasons for stepping down.
At the time, the county board of commissioners was considering a censure of Dwyer because he had not been showing up to work regularly. Commissioners alleged Dwyer had been a mostly absent treasurer for his final three years.
He was replaced by deputy treasurer Julie Sorensen, who finished his term and was reelected in November.
