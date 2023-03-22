OWOSSO — The ongoing construction at Mitchell Auditorium, which will temporarily house 35th Circuit Court as the courthouse in Corunna undergoes extensive renovations, is ahead of schedule, the project’s head said Tuesday.

Richard Lipp, of Lipp II Inc., which specializes in plaster renovation, said his crews will have the temporary court ready to go in advance of April 1, when the court is scheduled to complete the move and be ready to conduct county business.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.