OWOSSO — The ongoing construction at Mitchell Auditorium, which will temporarily house 35th Circuit Court as the courthouse in Corunna undergoes extensive renovations, is ahead of schedule, the project’s head said Tuesday.
Richard Lipp, of Lipp II Inc., which specializes in plaster renovation, said his crews will have the temporary court ready to go in advance of April 1, when the court is scheduled to complete the move and be ready to conduct county business.
“We’re ahead of schedule,” Lipp said Tuesday. He added that once the construction and move is completed, his company will also be working on the courthouse renovation.
Judge Matthew Stewart said that the first jury trial will take place May 3, with jury selection and the entire process taking place at Mitchell Auditorium. Previous options for jury selection involved the potential use of the Community Center in Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
“We have a jury room downstairs,” Stewart said. “We have security, we have it all here.” The site includes second-floor offices for the judge and his staff.
As the renovations to the courthouse are ongoing, Mitchell Auditorium will host 35th Circuit Court and clerk’s office, Friend of the Court and county clerk. The various staffs will have their own respective cubicle areas.
Once the work on the courthouse is complete, the temporary court will be demolished and the auditorium will be returned to its former state.
Shiawassee County approved a $62,400 contract with Memorial Healthcare to lease its auditorium for a maximum of 8 months as part of the renovation project, which is funded by American Rescue Plan Act monies. The project is expected to take approximately six months, but the county will only be charged for the time needed.
