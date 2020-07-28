Township positions up for grabs in Aug. 4 election

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Numerous people have filed to run for election to township office in the county, here’s a look at the candidates.
The Aug. 4 election will determine which candidates from each party advance to the November general election.
Candidates who will advance without opponents are noted as unopposed. One Democrat and one Republican may advance to contest each seat. Trustee positions often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.
Candidates who provided email addresses to the Shiawassee County Clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.
Antrim Township
Supervisor
n Republican Jerry Gutting, unopposed
Treasurer
n Democrat Kristine Stinson, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Michael Godfrey, unopposed
n Republican Thomas Coffey, unopposed
Bennington Township
Supervisor
n Republican Leonard Ash, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Donna Ash, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Matt Dutcher, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Democrat Stephanie Zacharda, unopposed
Age: 35
Education: Bachelor’s degree in advertising from MSU, master’s degree in technology management from Davenport University
Professional experience: MDHHS project manager, currently project manager for a nonprofit
Government experience: None listed
n Republican Cody Baker
n Republican James Forsythe
Burns Township
Supervisor
n Republican Brad Howard
Age: 32
Education: Mechanical Engineering bachelor’s degree from Kettering University
Professional experience: Mechanical engineer
Government experience: Completing first term as supervisor
n Republican Casey Glass
Clerk
n Republican Shirley Riley, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Deborah Adams, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Bill Bowers, unopposed
Caledonia Charter Township
Supervisor
n Republican Edward Bruckman, unopposed
Age: 77
Education: not provided
Professional experience: Retired as Verizon construction supervisor
Government experience: Board trustee 16 years, supervisor past 11/2
Clerk
n Republican Marcy Brady, unopposed
Treasurer
n Renee Essenburg, unopposed
Trustee — four seats available in November
n Republican Martin Krhovsky, unopposed
Age: 63
Education: Not provided
Professional experience: Operates Big Sky Produce and Farm Market
Government experience: Current trustee, appointed 11/2 years ago
n Republican Gerry Hagadon, unopposed
n Republican Rick Holzeuer, unopposed
n Republican Ron Spicer, unopposed
Age: not provided
Education: Michigan State University
Professional experience: Retired after 47 years in telecommunications, engineering
Government experience: Planning commission member since January
Fairfield Township
Supervisor
n Republican Richard Zemla Jr., unopposed
Age: 60
Education: Ovid-Elsie High School graduate
Professional experience: Commercial, industrial, residential contract assessor
Government experience: Current supervisor, four years
Clerk
n Republican Carolyn Long, unopposed
Treasurer
Democrat Vivian Durling, unopposed
Age: 73
Education: Two years of college, seminars, etc.
Government experience: Treasurer since 1996
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Steve Maynard, unopposed
Hazelton Township
Supervisor
n Democrat James Sheridan, unopposed
Clerk
n Democrat Rebecca Hart, unopposed
Treasurer
n Democrat Cheryl Pope, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Democrat Allan Gross, unopposed
n Democrat Sam Knieper, unopposed
Middlebury Township
Supervisor
n Republican Mike Herendeen
n Republican Carl Chalker
Clerk
n Republican Susan Swan, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Carolyn Stevens, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Gary Kiger
n Republican Jeffrey Swan
Age: 55
Education: Bachelor of science in engineering, doctorate in computer science
Professional experience: 12 years in Marine Corps, currently electronics engineer for Bissell
Government experience: None listed
n Republican Richard Semans
Semans says he is moving out of the township and will not serve if elected.
New Haven Township
Supervisor
n Democrat Tim Hill, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Heather Wirwicki, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Mary Eickholt, unopposed
Age: 62
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baker College
Professional experience: Accountant since 1984 at Neway Manufacturing in Corunna
Government experience: Township treasurer since 2009
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Democrat Thomas Foster, unopposed
Age: 62
Education: Chesaning graduate, associate’s degree in ag tech from Michigan State University
Professional experience: Farmer, employed by Nexteer Automotive, UAW Local 699 officer
Government experience: Third-term trustee
n Republican Mary Buginsky
n Republican Allan Lecureax
Owosso Charter Township
Supervisor
n Republican Steve Schweikert, unopposed
Clerk
n Democrat Pat Skvarenina, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican June Cudney, unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: High school diploma, some college in business administration
Professional experience: Not provided
Government experience: Current treasurer, nearly 20 years
Trustee — four seats available in November
n Democrat Danny Miller, unopposed
n Republican Diane Krajcovic, unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Not provided
Professional experience: Co-owner with husband Jim of Owosso Carpet Center, 40-plus years in accounting, financial services, St. Paul Catholic Church financial council.
Government experience: Many years on township board, vice chairwoman of Industrial Park West board
n Republican Joy Archer, unopposed
n Republican Gary Schultz, unopposed
n Republican David Chrenka, unopposed
Perry Township
Supervisor
n Republican Mark Fulks, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Kelly Schmidt, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Troy Parmalee, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Democrat Francis Griffith, unopposed
n Republican Mark Fraser, unopposed
Rush Township
Supervisor
n Republican Rodney Spitler, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Lois Walker, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Samantha Santrucek, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Brian Santrucek, unopposed
Sciota Township
Supervisor
n Republican Phillip Matthews, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Jamie Parker-Wing, unopposed
Treasurer
No election slated
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Vaugh Vondrasek, unopposed
n Republican Michael Reed, unopposed
Shiawassee Township
Supervisor
n Republican Gerald Novak, unopposed
n Democrat Anthony Karhoff, unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Not provided
Professional experience: Owner of Rescue Me Pure Honey Farm and Education Program and Rescue Me Pure Lawncare; family farm; Vernon Township fire captain; Memorial Healthcare resident care technician
Government experience: Township supervisor 2012-16, chairman of the Shiawassee County Chapter of Michigan Township Association from 2014 to 2016
Clerk
n Republican Christina Gaudette, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Tiffany Harvey, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Democrat Tye Karhoff, unopposed
n Republican Dale Shiffer
Age: 45
Education: Durand High School graduate
Professional experience: Works for MSC Industrial Supply
Government experience: Shiawassee Township Fire Department captain
n Republican Richard Godfrey
n Republican John Sedlock
Venice Township
Supervisor
n Republican Kevin Kingsbury, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Alissa Sumner, unopposed
Treasurer
n Republican Kristina Hurd, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
There is no candidate for a second seat
n Democrat John Mitosinka, unopposed
Vernon Township
Supervisor
n Republican Bert DeClerg, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Charlotte Clark, unopposed
Treasurer
n Democrat Mary Jane Edwards, unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Susan Bannister, unopposed
n Republican Janet Sprague, unopposed
Woodhull Township
Supervisor
n Democrat Kay Nickols, unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science education through Michigan State University
Professional experience: Not provided
Government experience: Curren supervisor, 1 years on Shiawassee County health Board, eight on the county Zoning Board of Appeals, currently on 911 Board.
n Republican Pamela Slee, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Sandy Winans, unopposed
Age: 48
Education: Associate’s degree in early childhood education, bachelor’s degree in elementary education
Professional experience: None listed
Government experience: Incumbent clerk.
Treasurer
n Republican Dawn Warfle
Age: 56
Education: College accounting and office administration coures, numerous certification courses in accounting
Professional experience: Self-employed for more than 20 years in the finance field. Previously worked for the state in various capacities.
Government experience: Woodhull Township deputy treasurer
n Republican Maggie Galilei
Age: Not provided
Education: Associate’s degree as paralegal, legal assistant; bachelor’s degree in business administration
Professional experience: Thirty years as an insurance claims specialist
Government experience: Deputy township clerk
Trustee — two seats available in November
n Republican Richard Betts, unopposed
n Republican Tom Jelenek, unopposed
Parks Commission — one seat available in November
n Democrat Paula Hill
n Democrat Justine Bell
Age: 34
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from Earlham College, master’s certificate, Leadership and Team Management, Eli Broad College of Business, MSU
Professional experience: Medical insurance agent
Government experience: Deputy township treasurer
n Republican Cathy Provines
n Republican Cindy Bawks
