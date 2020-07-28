Township positions up for grabs in Aug. 4 election

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Numerous people have filed to run for election to township office in the county, here’s a look at the candidates.

The Aug. 4 election will determine which candidates from each party advance to the November general election.

Candidates who will advance without opponents are noted as unopposed. One Democrat and one Republican may advance to contest each seat. Trustee positions often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.

Candidates who provided email addresses to the Shiawassee County Clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.

Antrim Township

Supervisor

n Republican Jerry Gutting, unopposed

Treasurer

n Democrat Kristine Stinson, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Michael Godfrey, unopposed

n Republican Thomas Coffey, unopposed

Bennington Township

Supervisor

n Republican Leonard Ash, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Donna Ash, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Matt Dutcher, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Democrat Stephanie Zacharda, unopposed

Age: 35

Education: Bachelor’s degree in advertising from MSU, master’s degree in technology management from Davenport University

Professional experience: MDHHS project manager, currently project manager for a nonprofit

Government experience: None listed

n Republican Cody Baker

n Republican James Forsythe

Burns Township

Supervisor

n Republican Brad Howard

Age: 32

Education: Mechanical Engineering bachelor’s degree from Kettering University

Professional experience: Mechanical engineer

Government experience: Completing first term as supervisor

n Republican Casey Glass

Clerk

n Republican Shirley Riley, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Deborah Adams, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Bill Bowers, unopposed

Caledonia Charter Township

Supervisor

n Republican Edward Bruckman, unopposed

Age: 77

Education: not provided

Professional experience: Retired as Verizon construction supervisor

Government experience: Board trustee 16 years, supervisor past 11/2

Clerk

n Republican Marcy Brady, unopposed

Treasurer

n Renee Essenburg, unopposed

Trustee — four seats available in November

n Republican Martin Krhovsky, unopposed

Age: 63

Education: Not provided

Professional experience: Operates Big Sky Produce and Farm Market

Government experience: Current trustee, appointed 11/2 years ago

n Republican Gerry Hagadon, unopposed

n Republican Rick Holzeuer, unopposed

n Republican Ron Spicer, unopposed

Age: not provided

Education: Michigan State University

Professional experience: Retired after 47 years in telecommunications, engineering

Government experience: Planning commission member since January

Fairfield Township

Supervisor

n Republican Richard Zemla Jr., unopposed

Age: 60

Education: Ovid-Elsie High School graduate

Professional experience: Commercial, industrial, residential contract assessor

Government experience: Current supervisor, four years

Clerk

n Republican Carolyn Long, unopposed

Treasurer

Democrat Vivian Durling, unopposed

Age: 73

Education: Two years of college, seminars, etc.

Government experience: Treasurer since 1996

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Steve Maynard, unopposed

Hazelton Township

Supervisor

n Democrat James Sheridan, unopposed

Clerk

n Democrat Rebecca Hart, unopposed

Treasurer

n Democrat Cheryl Pope, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Democrat Allan Gross, unopposed

n Democrat Sam Knieper, unopposed

Middlebury Township

Supervisor

n Republican Mike Herendeen

n Republican Carl Chalker

Clerk

n Republican Susan Swan, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Carolyn Stevens, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Gary Kiger

n Republican Jeffrey Swan

Age: 55

Education: Bachelor of science in engineering, doctorate in computer science

Professional experience: 12 years in Marine Corps, currently electronics engineer for Bissell

Government experience: None listed

n Republican Richard Semans

Semans says he is moving out of the township and will not serve if elected.

New Haven Township

Supervisor

n Democrat Tim Hill, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Heather Wirwicki, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Mary Eickholt, unopposed

Age: 62

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baker College

Professional experience: Accountant since 1984 at Neway Manufacturing in Corunna

Government experience: Township treasurer since 2009

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Democrat Thomas Foster, unopposed

Age: 62

Education: Chesaning graduate, associate’s degree in ag tech from Michigan State University

Professional experience: Farmer, employed by Nexteer Automotive, UAW Local 699 officer

Government experience: Third-term trustee

n Republican Mary Buginsky

n Republican Allan Lecureax

Owosso Charter Township

Supervisor

n Republican Steve Schweikert, unopposed

Clerk

n Democrat Pat Skvarenina, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican June Cudney, unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: High school diploma, some college in business administration

Professional experience: Not provided

Government experience: Current treasurer, nearly 20 years

Trustee — four seats available in November

n Democrat Danny Miller, unopposed

n Republican Diane Krajcovic, unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Not provided

Professional experience: Co-owner with husband Jim of Owosso Carpet Center, 40-plus years in accounting, financial services, St. Paul Catholic Church financial council.

Government experience: Many years on township board, vice chairwoman of Industrial Park West board

n Republican Joy Archer, unopposed

n Republican Gary Schultz, unopposed

n Republican David Chrenka, unopposed

Perry Township

Supervisor

n Republican Mark Fulks, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Kelly Schmidt, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Troy Parmalee, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Democrat Francis Griffith, unopposed

n Republican Mark Fraser, unopposed

Rush Township

Supervisor

n Republican Rodney Spitler, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Lois Walker, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Samantha Santrucek, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Brian Santrucek, unopposed

Sciota Township

Supervisor

n Republican Phillip Matthews, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Jamie Parker-Wing, unopposed

Treasurer

No election slated

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Vaugh Vondrasek, unopposed

n Republican Michael Reed, unopposed

Shiawassee Township

Supervisor

n Republican Gerald Novak, unopposed

n Democrat Anthony Karhoff, unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Not provided

Professional experience: Owner of Rescue Me Pure Honey Farm and Education Program and Rescue Me Pure Lawncare; family farm; Vernon Township fire captain; Memorial Healthcare resident care technician

Government experience: Township supervisor 2012-16, chairman of the Shiawassee County Chapter of Michigan Township Association from 2014 to 2016

Clerk

n Republican Christina Gaudette, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Tiffany Harvey, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Democrat Tye Karhoff, unopposed

n Republican Dale Shiffer

Age: 45

Education: Durand High School graduate

Professional experience: Works for MSC Industrial Supply

Government experience: Shiawassee Township Fire Department captain

n Republican Richard Godfrey

n Republican John Sedlock

Venice Township

Supervisor

n Republican Kevin Kingsbury, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Alissa Sumner, unopposed

Treasurer

n Republican Kristina Hurd, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

There is no candidate for a second seat

n Democrat John Mitosinka, unopposed

Vernon Township

Supervisor

n Republican Bert DeClerg, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Charlotte Clark, unopposed

Treasurer

n Democrat Mary Jane Edwards, unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Susan Bannister, unopposed

n Republican Janet Sprague, unopposed

Woodhull Township

Supervisor

n Democrat Kay Nickols, unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science education through Michigan State University

Professional experience: Not provided

Government experience: Curren supervisor, 1 years on Shiawassee County health Board, eight on the county Zoning Board of Appeals, currently on 911 Board.

n Republican Pamela Slee, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Sandy Winans, unopposed

Age: 48

Education: Associate’s degree in early childhood education, bachelor’s degree in elementary education

Professional experience: None listed

Government experience: Incumbent clerk.

Treasurer

n Republican Dawn Warfle

Age: 56

Education: College accounting and office administration coures, numerous certification courses in accounting

Professional experience: Self-employed for more than 20 years in the finance field. Previously worked for the state in various capacities.

Government experience: Woodhull Township deputy treasurer

n Republican Maggie Galilei

Age: Not provided

Education: Associate’s degree as paralegal, legal assistant; bachelor’s degree in business administration

Professional experience: Thirty years as an insurance claims specialist

Government experience: Deputy township clerk

Trustee — two seats available in November

n Republican Richard Betts, unopposed

n Republican Tom Jelenek, unopposed

Parks Commission — one seat available in November

n Democrat Paula Hill

n Democrat Justine Bell

Age: 34

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from Earlham College, master’s certificate, Leadership and Team Management, Eli Broad College of Business, MSU

Professional experience: Medical insurance agent

Government experience: Deputy township treasurer

n Republican Cathy Provines

n Republican Cindy Bawks

