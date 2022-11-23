Peacock Road’s ‘Farmer Ed’ has seeded rich holiday traditions in ‘hall of fame’ career

Ed Carpenter (Farmer Ed) receives an award for being inducted into the Michigan Christmas Tree Growers Hall of Fame in July 2022. From left to right: Matt Badger, Sandy VanderRoest, Ed Carpenter, Diana Carpenter, Jerry Carpenter and Leeann Carpenter.

 Courtesy Photo

LAINGSBURG — “Farmers feed our nutritional needs, Christmas tree farmers feed our souls.”

These are the famous words of Ed Carpenter, commonly known as Farmer Ed and the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm at 11854 Peacock Road in Laingsburg.

