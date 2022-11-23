Peacock Road’s ‘Farmer Ed’ has seeded rich holiday traditions in ‘hall of fame’ career

LAINGSBURG — “Farmers feed our nutritional needs, Christmas tree farmers feed our souls.”
These are the famous words of Ed Carpenter, commonly known as Farmer Ed and the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm at 11854 Peacock Road in Laingsburg.
Farmer Ed became part of the Durand-based Michigan Christmas Tree Association in 1990. Thirty-two years later, his record of service and dedication to the holiday season earned him induction into the Michigan Christmas Tree Growers Hall of Fame this past July.
“It was an awesome honor,” Carpenter said. “There (are) some outstanding tree growers in that association, and to be on the hall of fame — that was pretty awesome, I can’t believe it happened.”
Those who have visited Peacock Road are likely only surprised it didn’t happen sooner.
Peacock Road Family Farm is bit more expansive than most tree-growing operations. It’s no simple hacksaw-a-pine operation. It offers several immersive holiday experiences. One such experience is a rambling wilderness wagon ride, in which families embark on a journey to meet Santa Claus at his cabin in the woods.
“The farm provides an escape for people,” said Christian Voorhies, the general manager of the farm. “They’re able to come out to the farm and make memories.”
One of the memories re-created each year by families is picking out the perfect Christmas tree.
Voorhies said they have generations of guests who come year after year and who have seen the farm grow.
“Each year we plant around 3,000 trees,” Voorhies said. The farm offer Fraser, concolor and Douglas fir trees, although they are moving toward growing more concolor firs because deer are less likely to snack on them.
Anything that makes his stock hardier is good with Farmer Ed. He knows that tree farming is a long-haul effort, in which any number of things can go wrong.
“It takes 8 to 10 years to produce a tree,” Carpenter said. “My first two years we were in a huge drought and every tree died and I almost gave up. Then the rain came and they all lived, and I figured out real fast God has more to do with those tree’s growth than I do.”
Prior to becoming a tree honcho Carpenter was more of a “Grease Monkey Ed.”
Although he was raised on a small farm in Three Rivers, Mich., he grew up to become an auto mechanic.
In 1962, he started working for an auto shop in Lansing — Liskey’s Auto & Truck Service — after graduating from what is now Ferris State University. Ten years later, he took over as owner.
One of Carpenter’s favorite pastimes was taking winding motorcycle rides through the countryside.
During these jaunts, he would pass farmers plying their trade.
Seeing them till the soil, working closely with the land, made him feel like he was missing out on life, Carpenter said.
One day his neighbor — a retired Christmas tree farmer, was out in his yard.
“I go out and say, ‘I think I might buy a farm,’ and he took his pipe out and shook it at me and said, ‘Let me show you the tree business,’” Carpenter said.
Not long after, in 1985, Carpenter bought the beginnings of his pine-scented future. The plot he acquired was tucked away and accessible only via lightly-trafficked dirt roads. He figured one way to help people remember the location was by naming his operation after the street it was on. Thus, Peacock Road Family Farm was created, with his initial crop maturing in time for the 1994 season.
From there, Carpenter and his wife, Diana, grew the 180-acre farm into the staple attraction it is today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.