Jury selection, trials resume in Shiawassee County

CORUNNA — Two juries were chosen Tuesday and a felony trial was scheduled to begin this morning as Shiawassee County begins to return to normal after COVID-19 shutdowns.
At a jury selection Tuesday at the Community Center in Corunna’s McCurdy Park, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told the pool of 40 potential jurors they were part of history.
“I cannot tell you how happy I am to be here today,” Stewart said. “As the coronavirus becomes a little smaller in our rearview mirror, we start to open up and start to get together again and get back to business …. We can’t do this without you and your participation.”
During the initial COVID-19 shutdowns, jury trials were paused for approximately six months in the county.
Four trials took place in late summer and fall 2020 when COVID numbers went down, but were again paused when numbers spiked. The last felony jury trial in Shiawassee County was in September 2020.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown said he is happy to be resuming jury trials and is looking forward to today’s trial, in which he is the lead prosecutor. He won his first two cases as lead prosecutor in 2020 before they were paused and is seeking his third straight win.
All other court hearings have proceeded throughout the pandemic, with Zoom technology being used extensively to allow public access. Court staff and attorneys have practiced social distancing and worn masks.
With COVID numbers dropping and the state relaxing safety protocols, masks were optional for attendees of Tuesday’s hearings. Stewart told the jury that they would still be socially distanced, just to be safe. Court staff also used microphones attached to booms for jurors to answer questions. Each juror had their own microphone cover.
Juries were selected in the morning and afternoon Tuesday for two separate cases.
The first will hear the case of Christopher Loberg, who is facing felony counts of domestic violence and witness intimidation/tampering. His trial began today in the circuit courthouse. Stewart estimated the trial would likely last most of today, but it could run over into Thursday.
According to online court records, Loberg has been charged with a plethora of felony and misdemeanor counts since the mid-2000s. He is accused of interfering with witnesses, who refused to testify against him in a prior case.
Brown and defense attorney Dustyn Coontz used their strikes sparingly, and the jury was selected by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In the afternoon, a jury was selected to hear the case of Nathan Brock, who is scheduled for trial next week.
He is charged with first and second-degree home invasion, larceny by conversion ($1,000-$20,000), five counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, assault and battery, and domestic violence.
