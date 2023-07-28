Gardening and giving: Chesaning teen serves community with free produce stand

CHESANING — Combining a green thumb with a generous heart, 13-year-old Kaydence Haney has been providing fresh and free produce to Chesaning-area residents for four summers now.
She runs a stand from her front year on West Liberty Street — one so popular its initial edifice wore out and had to be replaced.
Haney, an incoming eighth-grader at Chesaning Middle School, comes by both her gardening and her giving honestly. She’s been at home in her family’s garden since they moved in to their current home when she was 6.
“She was always in the dirt, always in the garden,” Kaydence’s mother Tara Williams said. “We would find her eating right off the cherry tomato plants reading her book. That was her jam.”
Haney’s started her distribution operation in the summer of 2020, when she put some extra homegrown produce on a table in the front yard accompanied by a sign emblazoned with simple but timelessly popular message: “Free.”
“We had extra vegetables, and my mom said you can do what you want with them, so I did,” Haney said. “I put them out so someone could eat them if we couldn’t, and it’s grown from there.”
With help from her family, Haney uprgraded from a table to her first true stand in 2021.
“The first stand, we went to her great uncle (Dennis Sizemore) to ask for some help building it,” Williams said. “The next year he revamped it a bit, spruced it up.”
After two seasons of heavy use, Stand 3.0 came online this year, with help from an even wider network.
“This year she knew she needed a strurdier stand,” Williams said. “An old teacher of hers and her husband (Michelle and John Schroeder) volunteered to make her this stand as a thank you from the community, because they use the stand, as do some of their friends.”
Kaydence doesn’t just swoop in at the end of the gardening cycle bask in the glow of giving. She’s involved in every step of the growing process, from planning to harvest.
“You have to figure out what to seed, when to seed, what plants grow well next to each other, then tend to them,” she said.
“It’s an involved process,” Williams said, “We help, my husband (Tim Williams) and her brothers. But it’s hers, what she wants to plant, and where she wants to grow it.”
Among the veggies Kaydence has on offer are zucchini, cucumbers, squash and various peppers. Zucchini flies of the shelves the fastest, she said, with cucumbers being the next most popular item.
Haney’s personal favorite from her backyard bounty? Purple green beans.
Haney’s brothers, Sawyer, 9, and Lukas, 8, are most content in the garden’s blueberry and strawberry patches, which have come in well.
Less successful experiments include watermelons and pumpkins — though Haney hasn’t given up on the latter, hoping to have a fall stand at some point.
“We’ll get it eventually,” she said.
A veritable Gen Z Johnny Appleseed, Haney planting stretches well beyond her backdoor. She’s already planted fruit trees in a local park, and dreams of helping start a community garden in Chesaning.
As dedicated as she is to tilling the soil, Haney lives a full life outside of her horticultural pursuits.
She excels academically, volunteers, plays volleyball, participates in local pageants — she was named Little Miss Saginaw County in 2021 — has illustrated a friend’s published book and makes lip balms and chapsticks with self-deprecating “Brace Face” branding.
