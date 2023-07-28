Gardening and giving: Chesaning teen serves community with free produce stand

Argus-Press Photo/Stephen Bell Kaydence Haney stands beside her free produce stand in the front yard of her family's house on West Liberty Street in Chesaning.

CHESANING — Combining a green thumb with a generous heart, 13-year-old Kaydence Haney has been providing fresh and free produce to Chesaning-area residents for four summers now.

She runs a stand from her front year on West Liberty Street — one so popular its initial edifice wore out and had to be replaced.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.