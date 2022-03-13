UNIVERSITY CENTER — Saginaw Valley State University will host the Great Lakes Bay College Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 6 in Curtiss Hall.
The event is free and open to the public. The event provides high school students from the Great Lakes Bay Region an opportunity to learn about colleges and the resources available to them. Admissions representatives from 40 colleges and universities will be present to provide students and their families with information about college-related topics, including financial aid and scholarships, academic programs, housing, career opportunities, clubs, athletics and more.
A list of the colleges represented can be found at svsu.edu/glbrcollegenight. For more information, call the SVSU Admissions office at (989) 964-4200 or visit svsu.edu/glbrcollegenight.
