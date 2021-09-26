Stewart sends domestic abuser to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least four years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to stop her from assisting in his prosecution.
Christopher Loberg, 32, also was ordered to pay court costs and fines for felony counts of domestic violence, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and bribing/intimidating/interfering with a witness. He was credited with 435 days served toward his sentence. Stewart ordered Loberg to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Loberg was convicted of the felony domestic violence charge by jury, and later pleaded guilty to two additional felony charges.
Before announcing Loberg’s sentence, Stewart described the assaults on the victim, and read transcripts of phone calls Loberg made from the Shiawassee County Jail to a friend, attempting to get the friend to influence the victim not to cooperate with prosecutors.
“What’s really painful to the court is to hear (the victim) defend you,” Stewart said. “And say what a great guy you are and how she just wants you to come home. I don’t know how to help her. All I can do is protect her from you… Just know that when you come back and hurt her again and it comes before me… I don’t know that you would come back.”
Loberg told Stewart that since his arrest more than one year ago, he has taken medication that has helped him.
“I’ve thought about this every day for the last 14 months,” Loberg said. “It turned into a physical, domestic fight where I winded up slapping her in the face. I know I was wrong and I am ashamed for my actions… It’s never OK to put my hands on anyone for any reason.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner called Loberg’s actions a “continuous pattern of abuse and victimization,” and said the victim “just couldn’t get away.”
“She keeps going back to (Loberg),” Koerner said. “She’s been assaulted multiple times, hospitalized, broken ribs. She’s lucky she’s alive. She’s lucky he didn’t kill her… He tried to cover it up. He tried to make her not come to court.”
Defense attorney Dustyn Coontz said Loberg is a “regular guy,” who would benefit from mental health treatment.
“I think if we focus on treatment and getting (Loberg’s) body chemistry right, the things that happen that led him here where he’s hurting people, I don’t think we’re going to see him again,” Coontz said.
The victim, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, asked the court for leniency.
“I wish it would have been different,” she said. “I just feel that (Loberg) needs to be hospitalized and I don’t know that prison will help someone that has so much anger.”
Loberg has a lengthy criminal history in Shiawassee County that dates to at least 2006, including numerous felonies and misdemeanors, and has been sued at least four times.
