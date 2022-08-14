Ionia man gets prison for weapons charges

CORUNNA — An Ionia man was sentenced Friday for three felony counts of weapon-related convictions.
CORUNNA — An Ionia man was sentenced Friday for three felony counts of weapon-related convictions.
Russell Gardner, 37, pled guilty on July 7 to carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.
Gardner is to serve no more than 5 years, but was given a minimum sentence of one year and 11 months in prison. He was also credited with 85 days for time already served.
Assistant Public Defender Amy Husted said her client has a severe issue with substance abuse. His “drug of choice” is methamphetamine and Gardner was scheduled to be sent to an in-patient treatment program after being sentenced in Ionia. Husted asked the court to take the treatment program into consideration before sentencing.
Friday’s sentencing was related to Gardner’s offense on April 26 when he was found driving a vehicle with a stolen, concealed firearm inside. He originally faced five felonies and two misdemeanor charges, all pertaining to either illegal weapon-related possession or illegal use of a motor vehicle. All but three counts were dismissed by the prosecution.
“The people would also like (the court) to take into consideration the fact that he had a previous charge, almost the exact same thing — felon in possession,” said Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner. “I find it kind of incredible for him to say that he didn’t know the gun was in the car.”
Gardner was sentenced on July 19 in Ionia for an incident on April 1, where he was found in possession of drugs and ammunition as a felon.
In his statement to the court, Gardner said he was ready to change and turn his life around.
“Well Mr. Gardner, I have to tell you that if you’re serious about treatment then you’d be honest instead of thinking that this court is stupid — It is not stupid,” said 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. “For you to tell this court that you had no idea that there was a stolen firearm in the center console when you have a pending charge for a firearm is absolutely unbelievable and not credible.”
“I don’t know that treatment’s going to be good for you because you can’t be honest,” Stewart said. “You can’t be honest with the court (and) you can’t be honest with yourself.”
Gardner was also ordered to pay court costs and fines equaling $1,295.
