Ionia man gets prison for weapons charges

Russel Gardner awaits sentencing on Friday after three convictions involving firearms and ammunition.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

CORUNNA — An Ionia man was sentenced Friday for three felony counts of weapon-related convictions.

Russell Gardner, 37, pled guilty on July 7 to carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

