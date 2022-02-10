‘New’ chief assistant prosecutor familiar with role

CORUNNA — New Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Graham Leach offically started in that role on Dec. 6, 2021, but he’s technically not new to the job.
Leach previously served in that capacity for 13 years and worked in several interesting roles before returning.
Leach, who is originally from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, moved to the United States as a child after his mother got remarried. After resettling in Michigan, Leach graduated from Adrian High School in 1989.
“I went to Michigan State University for my undergraduate degree,” Leach said. “It was for a food systems management degree.” Law school was always the plan, he said, but he “got distracted” by the food service industry.
“I did work in food industry for a couple of years,” he added. “I decided to go back to law school and graduated from (MSU’S) Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2001.”
Leach applied for a position with the Shiawassee Prosecutor’s Office and was hired by then-prosecutor Randy Colbry. He worked as an assistant prosecutor before becoming chief assistant in 2011. He worked under Colbry and also briefly former prosecutor Deana Finnegan.
One case that sticks with Leach from his first tenure with the prosecutor’s office is the Laurencio Martinez case, a cold case murder he prosecuted and earned a conviction.
“I’ve just always spent my career in public service, in areas of the law I enjoy practicing in,” Leach said. “Coming back now, it’s like a full circle, after having worked in the prosecutor’s office for nine years. Hopefully I’ve made a difference and I’m happy to have the opportunity to do it again.”
After leaving the prosecutor’s office in 2013, Leach continued his career as a prosecutor, including five years as the prosecutor for the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe in Mt. Pleasant.
“It was really an enjoyable experience, seeing a new culture and an approach to law,” Leach said. “I learned to prosecute in a different place and under different law. I enjoyed my time there.”
Leach decided to move on after five years — this time to a position as the senior criminal attorney general for the Republic of Palau. The small Oceanic country, located in the western Pacific Ocean and comprising over 500 islands, saw Leach prosecuting various types of crime not often seen in Michigan.
“My time in Palau was focused on human trafficking, violent felonies, meth importation and international money laundering,” Leach said. “I was getting ready to leave and Chinese government had set up a gambling ring because online gambling is illegal in China.”
After two years in Palau, Leach left to become the prosecutor for the Mescalero Apache tribe in New Mexico, where he worked until deciding to return to Shiawassee County.
“The last few years, I’ve moved around a bit,” Leach said. “It feels good to be home. It feels good to be back in communication with people I had connections with previously. I’m looking forward to continuing my career as chief assistant.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Leach’s previous experience with the prosecutor’s office and experience was a factor in bringing Leach back.
“Graham is a great asset to the office with close ties to the community,” Koerner said via email. “It was a natural fit for him to return to the county as my chief assistant prosecutor. Almost nine years ago when I was a defense attorney, I had the opportunity to work with Graham while he was the chief assistant. He was a zealous advocate and clearly a man of sound ethics. He is someone who I have immediate confidence in to perform his job at the highest level of professionalism.”
“I’ve really enjoyed working for Scott, and getting to know each other,” Leach said. “He did defense work in Shiawassee County before I left. It’s been a good working relationship so far and we work well together. We’re going to be a strong team for Shiawassee County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.