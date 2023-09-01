Owosso Public School graduate sets Tough Mudder record

Owosso native Brock Holtsclaw, pictured here, competes in a Tough Mudder infinity series event in Rockford, Illinois, in August.

 Courtesy Photo/Brock Holtsclaw

OWOSSO — One of Owosso Public Schools’ own set a course record at a Tough Mudder event outside of Chicago last month.

Brock Holtsclaw — head coach of the varsity girls cross country and track teams, and physical education teacher at Owosso High School — completed 86 kilometers in the nine-hour event in Rockford, Illinois, in what was his first attempt at a Tough Mudder infinity event. He took the event’s top prize, a belt buckle, for completing more than 75 kilometers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.