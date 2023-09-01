OWOSSO — One of Owosso Public Schools’ own set a course record at a Tough Mudder event outside of Chicago last month.
Brock Holtsclaw — head coach of the varsity girls cross country and track teams, and physical education teacher at Owosso High School — completed 86 kilometers in the nine-hour event in Rockford, Illinois, in what was his first attempt at a Tough Mudder infinity event. He took the event’s top prize, a belt buckle, for completing more than 75 kilometers.
Tough Mudder is an event where participants’ endurance is tested as they compete through a mud-ridden course. The first Tough Mudder event was held in the U.S. in 2010, and per Digiday, more than 2½ million people have participated in it as of 2020.
Holtsclaw said he took up the sport at the urge of an old high school friend named Josh Kujawa, who lives near the Chicago suburb.
“We haven’t seen each either from just out of high school, and he’s been doing Tough Mudders since back when they first started in 2011 or so, and it’s something where I’ve watched him on Facebook from a distance and hey like, ‘that looks like fun, and I kinda want to do it in the future.’ But I just ran normal races and never really did it,” he said.
That was until June, when he ran his first-ever Tough Mudder event in a 15K in Oxford. Holtsclaw said the thrill of the sport pushed him to come back for more.
Unlike the June event, Holtsclaw’s August Tough Mudder competition was an infinity event, where he was able to rack up as many kilometers as possible over the nine-hour event with about 295 finishers. He said he continued to train by running with the cross country team and doing longer runs on weekends.
“I love it. I loved every second of it. I’ve done three marathons. Training like this was a lot like training for a marathon. I didn’t know what more to expect. I’m new to obstacle courses and a time frame like that, so I didn’t know what to expect. Nutrition was a huge thing while I was running. I just got out there and took off, and I felt really good, so I kept going, and going, and going through the obstacles, and it was just so much fun,” he said.
Holtsclaw finished four laps on the Rockford, Illinois event’s 18K course and two laps on a 7K course, where he had to overcome several obstacles, ranging from climbing over cargo nets, an Arctic enema station, pumping ice that mudders have to submerge in, and barbed-wire fences. He said he’s been shocked several times while competing, but he plans to come back for more.
“I probably do, I need to figure out what those are. I’ve had so much fun, I can’t see not doing it anymore,” he said.
Holtsclaw said making his newfound hobby possible is his wife Maranda Holtsclaw, who has allowed him to train by watching the couple’s two sons, 4-year-old Rivvy and 9-year-old Rio. The whole family made the trip to Illinois to watch him compete.
“At first, we weren’t going to take the kids; it’s a 5½ hour drive and a really long day. I’m really glad we did, because every time I came around and saw them, it helped me go again. There’s moments that they ran along with me on the course and it was super helpful. It’s nice doing things like that and showing them what’s possible. Huge props to my wife because she watches them during every training run and she allows me to do something I love to do. She’s amazing and she puts everybody before herself,” he said.
