County board approves Nees to fill magistrate position

CORUNNA — In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners authorized the appointment of Daniel Nees to fill the soon-to-be vacant 66th District Court magistrate position.
The move comes after Dale DeGarmo, who has served as the 66th District Court magistrate since 2011, announced his plans to retire, effective May 15.
Nees, who was appointed to fill the position by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson, currently serves as the chief assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee County.
“With the (district) court going from two judges to one judge (as of) the first of next year, it’s important that we get our new magistrate working and learning the job because once that happens, he’s going to have a lot of responsibilities,” Clarkson said Thursday. “Just my knowledge of (Daniel’s) work ethic and abilities, I think he’ll be a real good fit.”
