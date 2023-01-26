CORUNNA — A transgender individual who identifies as female did not show up for a plea hearing this morning in 35th Circuit Court because they were having “suicidal ideations,” according to their attorney.
Jessica Shepard, who is charged with fleeing/eluding police and malicious destruction of fire/police property, was not present for a 9 a.m. plea hearing. According to court records, Shepard was charged with the two felony offenses in October 2022.
According to assistant public defender John Gorniak, he was in contact with Shepard this morning, and his client had indicated they were contemplating suicide. “He indicated to me he has everything to do it on hand (to commit suicide), but instead he’s indicated he’s going to the hospital to seek help again. And I believe it’s legitimate, your honor,” Gorniak told Judge Matthew Stewart. “(Shepard) is very ill, emotionally, mentally and physically. He spent five days last week in the hospital for congestive heart failure… Emotionally, he’s in a very bad place… I believe he would be here otherwise.”
Shiawassee Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper said she understood things happen, but asked Stewart to “trust but verify.”
“Let’s get some kind of documentation to Ms. Shepard’s whereabouts today,” Tepper said.
“Regardless of Shepard’s whereabouts, the court is concerned about her safety, as well of that of the public at large,” Stewart said. “The court will issue a bench warrant, so that in the event she is in the hospital, she can transition from the hospital to the county jail.”
Stewart then postponed Shepard’s jury trial scheduled for next week.
Court records indicate Shepard pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Nov. 2, 2022. No amount for bond is listed in court records, but Shepard was free on bond before this morning.
