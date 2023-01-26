CORUNNA — A transgender individual who identifies as female did not show up for a plea hearing this morning in 35th Circuit Court because they were having “suicidal ideations,” according to their attorney.

Jessica Shepard, who is charged with fleeing/eluding police and malicious destruction of fire/police property, was not present for a 9 a.m. plea hearing. According to court records, Shepard was charged with the two felony offenses in October 2022.

