OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging is offering the following programs and meals for Shiawassee County senior citizens for the week of July 11.
SCOA has three centers in Shiawassee County, including its headquarters at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. SCOA can be reached at (989) 723-8875 or (877) 722-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center, 8618 E. Lansing Road, can be reached at (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St., can be reached at (517) 625-4270. Morrice hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Owosso Senior Center is at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. Owosso hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Morrice.
Make lunch reservations with the center you will be eating at by 4:30 p.m. the prior day. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Items to Note
Owosso: Grievance Support Group at 10 a.m. Tuesday; Parkinson’s Support Group at 5 p.m. Wednesday
Morrice: Support group at noon Monday;
Durand: Senior Self Defense Class at 10:30 a.m Tuesday.
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, peas and carrots, pineapple, roll
Tuesday — BBQ chicken legs, macaroni salad, veggie, fruit, pudding
Wednesday — Chicken Caesar salad, cucumber and tomato salad, fruit parfait, breadstick
Thursday — Breakfast bake, hashbrowns, tomato juice, fresh fruit, muffin
Friday — Chicken parmesan with spaghetti, green beans, fruit, jello, garlic bread
Durand and
Morrice centers
Monday — Breaded baked fish, brussel sprouts, three bean salad, jello with fruit, bread
Tuesday — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, onion petals, apple slices, pudding
Wednesday — Crispy chicken wrap with lettuce, cheese and tomato, tossed salad, fruit, cookie
Thursday — Breakfast bake with ham, onions, peppers and mushrooms, hashbrowns, strawberries with biscuit
Friday — Kielbasa with sauerkraut, redskin potatoes, grapes, roll
