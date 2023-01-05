County commission sets assignments for 2023

Commissioner Greg Brodeur, center, speaks during Wednesday's Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners' organizational meeting. Brodeur was reelected board chairman.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners needed only nine minutes to set its lineup for 2023.

The results of Wednesday’s organizational meeting have left Greg Brodeur (R-District 2) ensconced as board chairman. Gary Holzhausen (R-District 3) was elected the board’s vice chairman.

