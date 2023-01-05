County commission sets assignments for 2023

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners needed only nine minutes to set its lineup for 2023.
The results of Wednesday’s organizational meeting have left Greg Brodeur (R-District 2) ensconced as board chairman. Gary Holzhausen (R-District 3) was elected the board’s vice chairman.
County Clerk Caroline Wilson led the meeting until Brodeur was officially reelected.
The board holds an organizational meeting annually to chose a chairman, a vice chairman and to make committee assignments.
Brodeur was reelected by a unanimous 7-0 vote after Commissioner Cindy Garber (R-District 6) made a motion to nominate him, supported by Commissioner Brad Howard (R-District 5). Garber said Brodeur has done a “fantastic job” thus far in his tenure.
Brodeur has been chairman of the board since August 2021, when former commissioner Jeremy Root stepped down as board chairman following the fallout from the board’s attempts to augment their compensation packages with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“I appreciate the faith my fellow board members have shown in me; I appreciate their confidence,” Brodeur said shortly after the meeting. “I definitely appreciate the fact that it was a unanimous vote. It makes me feel very good to be honest. I’m going to strive to live up to their confidence in me.”
Brodeur was elected in November to his second two-year term on the board, and he’s previously served on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education for eight years. He said his most important bucket list item for the county in 2023 is to improve the county’s financial situation.
“I want to see continued civility with the board. I’ve always stressed professionalism over personality, and I think we’ve done that. (I want to) continue to assure the public that they have a say and work on the county’s finances. That last one (the county’s finances) is always the first one. It’s always my one-string banjo to always be aware of the county’s finances. We always have a lot of work to do,” he said.
After Brodeur’s reelection, the board elected its vice chairperson. Former commissioner and previous board Vice Chairman Brandon Marks didn’t seek reelection in the 2022 cycle. Garber nominated Holzhausen, calling him “very deserving,” and the board unanimously elected him vice chairman. Holzhausen, the board’s longest-serving active commissioner, won his seventh two-year term on the board in the November elections. Holzhausen has previously served as the board’s chairman.
Holzhausen said he was “surprised” to be elected vice chairman. He said the county’s biggest challenge right now is replacing its county coordinator, the departing Brian Boggs. An abortive attempt to secure a successor was made in December, but the provisional offer made to former Clinton County commissioner Adam Stacey was later rescinded.
Brodeur announced committee assignments after the chair and vice chair elections. The Economic and Physical Development Committee will be chaired by Howard. He will be joined by Holzhausen and Marlene Webster (R-District 1).
The committee assignments are as follows:
— The Finance and Administration Committee will be chaired by Garber, with Howard and newcomer Bill Johnson (R-District 4) also aboard.
— The Public Safety and Courts Committee will be chaired by Webster, with Johnson and Thomas Emery (R-District 7) filling out the rotation.
— The Health and Human Services Committee will be chaired by Garber, with the other two members being Emery and Holzhausen.
— The Committee of the Whole will be chaired by Brodeur with Holzhausen as the vice chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.