CSC suspect sent for competency exam

CORUNNA — A Grand Ledge man facing numerous criminal sexual conduct charges will be referred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry for evaluation because, his attorney and jail guards say, he will not acknowledge their presence or attempts to speak with him, and spends most of his time “hiding under a blanket.”
Gabriel Mwepu, 23, is facing 10 criminal sexual conduct charges (one CSC-1, nine CSC-3), four counts of accosting a child, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, all felonies. He is currently being held at the Shiawassee County Jail on a $450,000 bond. His trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but Public Defender Doug Corwin said Mwepu would not speak to him via video or in person at the jail.
“Myself and four other corrections officers entered the cell,” Corwin explained at a hearing where he requested his client be referred for a competency exam. “Mr. Mwepu was under a blanket and wouldn’t acknowledge our presence… He had been constantly hiding under his blanket… He spoke, the best I can estimate, a French dialect.”
Corwin said he has since contacted a family member, who claimed Mwepu was prescribed a medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Guards attempted to provide Mwepu with the medication, but he would not willingly take it.
Judge Matthew Stewart asked Corwin how long Mwepu had been in a “fugue state.” Corwin said his client has been non-responsive for approximately three weeks.
Stewart granted Corwin’s evaluation request at the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing. No further court dates have been scheduled.
Mwepu is a foreign national, but it is unclear where he is from. The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office has previously indicated Mwepu’s father is a foreign diplomat or emissary.
According to court records, Mwepu is accused of allegedly committing three sexual assaults against three separate minor female victims within a 12-hour time span. At the time of the alleged assaults, Mwepu was in the U.S. on an expired student visa. At the time of his arrest, Mwepu was required to surrender his passport.
Mwepu was arraigned in May in 66th District Court before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In Michigan, CSC-1 is punishable by up to life in prison, and CSC-3 is punishable by up to 15 years. Each count of accosting a child for immoral purposes carries a possible four-year prison term or a $4,000 fine. Using a computer to commit a crime is also punishable by up to four years.
Mwepu has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. A search of Eaton County court records returned no results.
