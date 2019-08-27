RAFFLE WINNER

Courtesy PhotoRAFFLE WINNERThe winner of a 15-foot, handmade canoe was chosen Aug. 10 at the Shiawassee County Fair. The winner was Charlie Parmelee of Laingsburg. Al Dasen made the cedar strap canoe in 2013 and donated it to his Masonic Lodge in Owosso. From left are Russ Merrill, Dasen and Patrick Finnegan.

