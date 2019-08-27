Courtesy Photo
RAFFLE WINNER
The winner of a 15-foot, handmade canoe was chosen Aug. 10 at the Shiawassee County Fair. The winner was Charlie Parmelee of Langsburg. Al Dasen made the cedar strap canoe in 2013 and donated it to his Masonic Lodge in Owosso. From left are Russ Merrill, Dasen and Patrick Finnegan. Dasen pulled the winning ticket on the last day of the fair.
