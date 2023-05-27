Laingsburg Lions Springtime Festival turns 40 missing a familiar face

LAINGSBURG — The 40th annual Laingsburg Lions Club Springtime Festival — which kicked off Tuesday — has all the usual attractions. There are the requisite carnival rides, games, raffles and elephant ears.
But one thing has been missing — Clyde Stanlake, who passed away in February at age 64 after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Stanlake was, for many, the beating heart of the Springtime Festival.
Lori Lenoard — a two-year board member of the Laingsburg Lions Club and Stanlake’s cousin — said Stanlake has been invested in the festival for almost 30 years. When Stanlake’s father Larry Sparkes, who founded and previously spearheaded the event, needed heart surgery the week before the 2018 festival, Lenoard said Stanlake took over “in a heartbeat.”
“He was the most giving, generous… didn’t want rewards for what he did. He was a big community member — gave back to the community, whether it was individually or as a group,” she said of Stanlake.
Stanlake was a visibile presence at just about every festival, hawking tickets to the event’s fundraising raffles.
“You can walk through this festival today and ask every single person that’s attended every year if they bought a raffle ticket from Clyde, and they probably bought more than one, because everybody loved Clyde,” said Lenoard. “They wouldn’t even buy them from us if Clyde was selling tickets.”
David Pursel, another Laingsburg Lions Club board member, said Stanlake was an exemplary Lion, and the website for the nonprofit service organization describes its activities as “kindness in action.”
“He (Stanlake) almost lived and breathed Lions. He sold thousands of raffle tickets over the years. He worked for (local grocer) Sage Market and he’d sit up there in the lobby and sell tickets up there over the course of the years,” Pursel said.
This year’s festival runs through Monday at 6 p.m.
