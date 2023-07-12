Ovid police force announces intentions to unionize

LISA ROUSSEAU

OVID — Police officers in the City of Ovid intend to unionize, the city council learned at Monday’s meeting.

The union would cover four officers — two currently on staff and two more who Chief Lisa Rousseau said she plans to hire by year’s end. One of the new officers could be a graduate of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy, if a spot opens in a Mid-Michigan Police Academy class that begins Aug. 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.