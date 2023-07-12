Ovid police force announces intentions to unionize

OVID — Police officers in the City of Ovid intend to unionize, the city council learned at Monday’s meeting.
The union would cover four officers — two currently on staff and two more who Chief Lisa Rousseau said she plans to hire by year’s end. One of the new officers could be a graduate of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy, if a spot opens in a Mid-Michigan Police Academy class that begins Aug. 14.
The new officer would be paid as a City of Ovid employee throughout the academy course. A $24,000 state grant would reimburse the city for the cost of their salary, Rousseau told the council.
“The State of Michigan is not turning anyone down,” Rousseau continued. “You will not lose money on this deal.”
The union would not include Rousseau, as persons classified as administrators or management are not commonly union members.
Capital City Labor Program Executive Director Bradley Richman gave council members the required notice of interest in forming a union. According to its website, CCLP is a Lansing-based union which represents 700 law enforcement employees in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties.
Richman said there are two different ways for Ovid officers to form a union. The least disruptive way is for the city to voluntarily recognize the new organization.
“That (way) saves you a lot of time, money, energy and effort,” Richman told the council.
The second way involves a vote by officers. Once the vote is recorded, Richman said the city is informed of the union’s status as a bargaining agent.
The announcement did not go over well with at least one council member.
“So, what you’re telling us,” Larry Ordiway asked Richman, “is that you will unionize whether we like it or not?”
“Yes, sir, respectfully,” Richman replied.
— Council members discussed how to replace City Clerk Josy Medina, who will be retiring Aug. 15 after 27 years.
Mayor Pro Tem Mary Perrien said she would like to see the job opening be posted, the better to attract a variety of candidates.
“I realize we have a deputy clerk (Patti Kieffer),” Perrien said. “I would like her to go through the interview process.”
— Council members gave East 1st Street residents Brent and Heather Stinson good news, agreeing to waive a fee of more than $4,300 fee for hooking up to the city sewer system. The fee is detailed in a 2003 agreement between the then-Village of Ovid and Middlebury Township.
Council member Eric Starn said a bond for the sewer was paid in full in 2009.
“We’re not paying on the bond any more,” Starn said, “so I’m willing to waive the fee.”
The Stinsons will still have to pay a $2,500 tap-in fee to the city, plus a $1,000 reimbursement to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools.
