OWOSSO — Even before time expired, Owosso High School junior Piersen Hanycz had a “100%” gut feeling his team would prevail in OHS’ annual culinary arts competition on Wednesday.

Hanycz’s optimism, which he shared with teammates Clayton Brown and Blayk Nalley, was not misguided: The three students’ combination of pan seared chicken with homemade barbecue sauce, mac and cheese potato crisp and spinach salad won top honors from a panel of three judges.

