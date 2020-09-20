The Argus-Press
MIDDLEBURY TWP. — A woman who flipped her vehicle on M-21 west of Owosso Saturday suffered no serious injuries, according to scanner traffic from Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.
The rollover crash occured shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. According to scanner traffic, the female driver was briefly entrapped in the vehicle before being removed by police/fire personnel. She was later seen standing on her own.
M-21 was briefly shut down following the crash while crews cleared the scene.
Ovid and Laingsburg fire departments responded to the crash, as did the Michigan State Police and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.