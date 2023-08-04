‘Gem’ of a dog grooming business being left in capable hands

Courtesy photoCarol Vaughn, owner of Heavenly Scent Pet Resort, handing over the grooming portion of business to Nicole Mahar at the recent grand opening of GEM Dog Grooming.

HENDERSON — Dogs are in good hands out here, no matter whose hands they are.

That’s because Gem Dog Grooming recently passed into the hands of new owner Nicole Mahar. Founding owner Carol Vaughn, who Mahar considers her mentor, is in semi-retirement, with plans to open the Heavenly Scent Pet Resort around holidays.

