‘Gem’ of a dog grooming business being left in capable hands

HENDERSON — Dogs are in good hands out here, no matter whose hands they are.
That’s because Gem Dog Grooming recently passed into the hands of new owner Nicole Mahar. Founding owner Carol Vaughn, who Mahar considers her mentor, is in semi-retirement, with plans to open the Heavenly Scent Pet Resort around holidays.
Mahar’s love of all animals goes back to her childhood. She would scoop up stray kittens and bring them home, successfully begging to keep them.
“We had our fair share of cats when I was growing up,” Mahar recalled, laughing.
She remembers playing with the ever-present litter of kittens in the horse barn next door, and one would usually make it home with the little girl.
That led to horses, starting around age 5 or 6. Mahar shows her current horse, Petey, during the summer.
Mahar was halfway through high school (Corunna, Class of 2013) when she finally convinced her mother to get a dog. The family still has Mia the malti-poo.
Mahar and her husband, Jerry, now have their own dogs, Australian shepherd mixes Piper, 6, and Pretzel, 2. Their energy and activity level matches favorite family pursuits like hiking, plus Mahar and Pretzel compete in agility training for dogs.
Besides being pet parents, they are now mom and dad to 4-month-old Jay. Mahar recently returned to work full-time following maternity leave.
“I honestly wasn’t sure if I’d ever have kids,” she said. “I always joked that I just wanted all the dogs. I’ll just have a bunch of puppies.”
Motherhood agrees with her, she says.
“It’s been one of the best things ever.”
Mahar began working for Vaughn around seven years ago, when she was in college and needed a business internship.
Following a stint spent largely working the kennel, Mahar stepped away for about a year and tried insurance.
“I got licensed, I started selling it, and I hated it,” she confessed. “I’m not a salesperson, and I didn’t like the cold calling.”
Animals had always been her first love, so she decided going back to Vaughn would be for the best. Turns out it was a good decision.
“From the moment she walked in the door,” Vaughn said, “she exuded a passion for dogs. She was bright-eyed and anxious to learn. She had an incredible work ethic right from the start, she is a fast learner.
“Although she left for a year,” Vaughn continued, “when she came back that enthusiasm continued on. At that point, I knew she was committed to the pet industry and wanted nothing else.”
Gem clients can see that dedication as well.
Shannon Hurst of Elsie began taking what eventually became four dogs on the 22-mile round trip to Gem and Carol in 2018, even picking up her son’s golden retriever from his home in Indiana so he could get the full treatment.
When the time came for Nicole to take over, Hurst said it was impossible to tell the difference — the standard of care had not changed.
“There really is nobody better,” Hurst said of the Gem staff.
The Hursts considered going elsewhere to have their furkids and granddogs cared for, ultimately deciding staying with Gem was the best possible decision for her and the family pets. They were especially happy that Carol required a full slate of vaccinationsfor the dogs,
“They’ve always done a great job,” Shannon said.
“We did not take them anywhere else.”
For their part, the family dogs are excited to go to be groomed, for overnight stays or for whatever reason.
“They love going there!” Shannon Hurst said.
One of the retrrievers is smart enough to open the latch on the rear doors, and he does that whenever they drive up to the door of the grooming studio.
“He opens the door, and they run inside,” Hurst said.
As for Nicole,”We never had a doubt,” Hurst said.
“We were never worried, even before the changeover.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.