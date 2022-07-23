Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.