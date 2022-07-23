By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A Linden man was sentenced to prison Friday morning by 35th District Court Judge Matthew Stewart for his sixth drunken-driving offense.
John Bird was sentenced to a minimum of one year, one month in prison and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 30 days served toward his sentence.
Before announcing Bird’s sentence, Stewart noted that his charges had been reduced from a fourth-offense habitual to a second offense, greatly reducing prison exposure from a life term to seven and a half years.
Stewart then imposed an “out of guideline” sentence due to previous convictions for drunken driving, including a 1995 third-offense operating under the influence conviction, and a 1988 conviction for negligent homicide that was reduced from manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
“Both of those weigh heavily on the court’s analysis if you can be safely managed in the community,” Stewart said, noting that Bird had failed to submit alcohol tests via a monitor while he was on bond, and a bench warrant was issued for Bird’s arrest. “You were at large until the end of June… You were unable to maintain compliance with the terms of your bond for even a week… Given the fact that this is actually your sixth drinking and driving offense, with another one pending in Genesee County, the court concludes there’s only one way to protect society. And that is a prolonged period of separation from society, combined with a period of forced abstinence.”
“I won’t be drinking anymore,” Bird, who attended Friday’s hearing in a wheelchaair, said before receiving his sentence. “Get my health back. I plan to do that.”
Bird was arrested by Michigan State Police in June 2021 and charged with felony OWI and not having insurance in November 2021.
He was arraigned Nov. 16, 2021, before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen; he pleaded not guilty.
Court records do not indicate the date, but Bird was granted bond at some point after his arrest, and had been free until he failed to submit to alcohol testing, and was again arrested.
According to online records, Bird also has a 2005 operating while impaired misdemeanor conviction in Shiawassee County that was reduced from a “super drunk” OWI case.
He served 35 days in jail for that offense, and successfully completed one year of probation.
