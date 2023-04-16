OWOSSO — The deadline for nominations for several notable community awards is less than a week away.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions through 4 p.m. Friday, April 21 for its annual Citizen of The Year, ATHENA Award and Outstanding Business Award recipients.
The awards are presented as a way to recognize and honor outstanding people and businesses throughout the community, according to a press release.
The Citizen of the Year Award is the most prestigious award presented to a Shiawassee County resident. The individual must have demonstrated an active interest and significant involvement within the community and has, throughout their efforts, assisted the Chamber in meeting its mission. The award has been presented annually since 1982.
The 2022 award was presented to Tony Young.
The ATHENA Award was first presented in 1982 and is administered by ATHENA International, headquartered in Chicago. ATHENA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to supporting, developing, and honoring women leaders, inspiring women to achieve their full potential-creating balance in leadership worldwide. The Shiawassee County ATHENA Award is sponsored by The Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Stifel.
The 2022 ATHENA Award recipient was Ruthann Liagre.
The Annual Outstanding Business Awards were established in 2003. These awards are sponsored by Huntington Bank and include the Innovation, Entrepreneur, Heart of Shiawassee and Community Champion awards. Criteria for the awards include demonstrated business creativity/innovation and involvement in Chamber or Community activities.
In 2022, awards went to Doug Peterson (Entrepreneur), Shiawassee Council on Aging (Heart of Shiawassee), Rebecca Dahlke (Mission Award), Andrew Reger (Rising Star), Kori Shook (Innovation Award) and Bill Graham (Community Champion).
The formal award presentations will take place on Thursday, June 8 at the Z Hall during the SRCC Annual Dinner and Awards. Tickets for the dinner will be available for purchase on May 1.
