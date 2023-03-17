Survey indicates elevated H2S levels in Mid-Shiawassee wastewater system

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne is pictured at the Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County Wastewater Treatment Plant on Friday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — A study commissioned by the City of Owosso from the Fishbeck engineering firm found levels of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas in the screen room at the Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and individual manholes in the WWTP’s collection systems to be at a “much higher than acceptable concentration for immediate danger to life” and are “corroding and shortening the useful life of equipment,” according to an unfinalized draft report confirmed to be largely accurate by the parties involved.

The Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County WWTP receives sanitary flow from Owosso and Corunna cities, and Owosso and Caledonia townships. The study, formally commissioned by the Owosso City Council at its April 2022 meeting, found particularly high concentrations of H2S in Caledonia Township and Corunna.

