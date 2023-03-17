Survey indicates elevated H2S levels in Mid-Shiawassee wastewater system

OWOSSO — A study commissioned by the City of Owosso from the Fishbeck engineering firm found levels of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas in the screen room at the Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and individual manholes in the WWTP’s collection systems to be at a “much higher than acceptable concentration for immediate danger to life” and are “corroding and shortening the useful life of equipment,” according to an unfinalized draft report confirmed to be largely accurate by the parties involved.
The Owosso Mid-Shiawassee County WWTP receives sanitary flow from Owosso and Corunna cities, and Owosso and Caledonia townships. The study, formally commissioned by the Owosso City Council at its April 2022 meeting, found particularly high concentrations of H2S in Caledonia Township and Corunna.
H2S gas is biologically formed under anaerobic (oxygen-free) conditions and is a “well-established source of odors and corrosion” in collection systems, including at the WWTP. Not only can excessive levels of H2S lead to equipment failures upon corrosion, H2S is very toxic and “immediately dangerous to human life or health” at certain concentrations, Fishbeck’s draft report states.
After the plant’s screen room — where the first operation of wastewater treatment takes place, removing macro objects such as “rags, paper, plastics, and metals to prevent damage and clogging of downstream equipment, piping, and appurtenances” by running the water through coarse and fine screens per the Environmental Protection Agency — underwent rehabilitation two years prior, staff began noticing corrosion of screeners. Plant Superintendent Tim Guysky, detailed these problems in a memo addressed to the Owosso City Council, prompting it to reach out to Fishbeck.
Per Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne, prior wastewater issues were observed in 2011, when the Owosso and Caledonia Township Utility Authority became aware of corrosion damage to concrete sewers and manholes in the WWTP wastewater collection system. A 2013 Prein & Newhof survey recommended the Utility Authority do lining replacement of cured-in-place pipes (CIPP), but stopped short of addressing H2S mitigation.
“I’m disappointed that the problem was not addressed when it was first discovered in 2013, but the townships did what they thought was best based on P&N’s recommendation,” Henne said via email. “If P&N would have stressed the importance of repairing the pipes and fixing the H2S issue, the Wastewater Authority would probably not be dealing with this in 2023. The solutions back then may have saved money but they just shipped the problem through the system to the plant itself.”
Henne said he doesn’t believe that Fishbeck’s recent study indicates that members of the community or workers at the plant are in danger, unless someone “dove head first into one of the manholes that showed elevated amounts of H2S” or “pitched a tent in the screening room.”
Fishbeck measured H2S concentrations using both atmospheric monitoring and wastewater sample collection.
For atmospheric monitoring, Fishbeck installed OdaLog L2 loggers — which measure H2S concentrations from a range of 0 to 2,000 parts per million (ppm) — at multiple monitoring locations selected by Fishbeck and the City of Owosso. The loggers were installed over a three-month period from July to October 2022. The study notes that little rainwater and warmer temperatures are optimum for H2S production.
The study specifies that exposure limits to H2S should not exceed 10 ppm, when irritation to the eyes can begin, and is immediately dangerous to human life if concentrated above 100 ppm. Higher concentrations (above 500 ppm) can lead to loss of consciousness and death.
Atmospheric monitoring as conducted in the study’s draft found differing results across the varying monitoring locations. Most of the wastewater flowing from the City of Owosso conveyed H2S levels below the threshold for odor and toxic gas. Over 42,887 observations, the average H2S concentration was 1.8 ppm, with a median concentration of 0 ppm. The average was skewed by a maximum concentration of 29 ppm. The wastewater flowing from the manhole conveying wastewater from Owosso Township and a small portion of the City of Owosso had an average of 4 ppm with a median of 0 across 54,041 observations, except for one a day that the study states can be explained by low flow conditions at a pump station located at 1801 W. M-21 in Owosso.
Other locations showed more concerning numbers. What the study labels MH-7, which is a manhole with flow from Caledonia Township and the City of Corunna, saw average H2s concentrations of 43 ppm and median concentrations of 37 ppm, with a maximum reading of 298 ppm. Per the study, wastewater conveyed through MH-7 begins upstream at a pump station located on Ferry Street in Corunna, where presence of fats, oil and grease (FOG) was observed during the installation of the logger.
The highest average concentration of H2S came from a manhole representing wastewater from the City of Corunna to the WWTP, and the maximum reading of any manhole came from one conveying wastewater from the City of Corunna and Caledonia Township at 508 ppm.
Wastewater sampling results were also collected at locations with or immediately near locations where OdaLog L2 loggers were installed. While less extensive in nature, the results showed that higher average levels of H2S concentration from atmospheric monitoring correlated with higher volumes of dissolved sulfides. The study states that high levels of sulfate can cause corrosion of concrete pipping and manholes.
While what’s been released from the Fishbeck study is only preliminary, the study makes several recommendations, including annual cleaning of pump stations with FOG concentrations; upgrades in ventilation at the WWTP screen room to reduce H2S gases and equipment corrosion, including the installation of rubber over open areas; chemical treatments at the Ferry Street pump station; and the replacing of manholes with maintenance-free vortex manholes to increase dissolved oxygen in the collection system (thus limiting aerobic conditions that are ripe for H2S formation).
Henne said via email that the City of Owosso insists that some mitigation measures will need to originate from the jurisdictions which appear to be sourcing the H2S — mostly Caledonia Township and the City of Corunna.
Corunna City Manager Joseph Sawyer said in an email statement that engineers from the City of Corunna and some of the other municipalities in the study have already began researching mitigation options.
“No good deed goes unpunished is the saying…. The City of Corunna, along with Caledonia and Owosso Charter Townships have invested considerably in the reduction of ground water inflows and illicit connections of storm and rain water sources. These efforts reduce flows in the sanitary collection system thus decreasing oxygenation and dilution. Additionally, raw sewage in force mains, manholes and wet wells are flushed less often resulting in more septic activity. Note that this reality is just one of several factors of causation of the elevated H2S levels. Seasonal low flows, transport distance, and plant modifications are some additional factors. Both the Owosso Township Utility Authority and City of Corunna have their engineers reviewing the report and researching mitigation options.”
