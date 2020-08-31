VICTOR TWP. — The Friends of the Maple River (FOTMR) conduct its bi-monthly meeting at Sleepy Hollow State Park on Price Road in Clinton County at 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
The meeting will be in one of the picnic shelters at the beach area of the park. Look for FOTMR signs.
There is no charge to attend.
Bring a lawn chair to give some flexibility in spreading out and making the most of the weather that day. Bring a mask with and utilize accordingly.
The Friends will have Sheila Moore from the Mid-Michigan District Health Department present on “Septic Smart.” The intent is to offer insight into septic field operation.
Following the presentation, those interested are encouraged to bring a craft of their choice and do a sunset float on Lake Ovid, departing from the boat launch on the west side of the lake.
