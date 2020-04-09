LANSING — State Rep. Graham Filler Monday called on the governor to allow Michigan golf courses to operate while her stay-at-home order is in place.
Filler, of DeWitt, who represents Clinton County, sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking her to allow courses to reopen if they agree to follow social distancing guidelines.
“With tens of thousands of employees, and endless opportunities for exercise and outdoor recreation, Michigan’s golf courses are not only a wonderful resource for the state, but also uniquely situated to allow for outdoor leisure activity while allowing participants to stay safe and physically separated,” Filler wrote.
Filler claims steps can be taken to allow courses to operate in a safe manner, including allowing only one person per cart, sanitizing carts before and after each use, scheduling tee times over the phone or online, prohibiting people from touching common surfaces such as flagsticks, and limiting food and beverage orders to take-out only.
Golf courses in many other states with stay-at-home orders remain open to the public, including Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
“Golf is a pastime that would allow families who are feeling stir-crazy at home to get outside, be active and enjoy themselves while still staying a safe distance away from others,” Filler said. “It’s really no different than hiking, biking or jogging through a local park. As long as you stay away from crowds, all of these activities are safe ways to relieve stress during this difficult time.”
