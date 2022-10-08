ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie Area Schools will be hiring again, with the imminent departure of the district’s recently-hired athletic director/assistant principal, Mike Watson.
O-E Interim Superintendent Randy Barton said Watson will remain in his position until October 14.
Watson is the second athletic director to leave O-E this school year, following the resignation of Jesse Johnson in August. Watson — an O-E grad — replaced both Johnson and the high school’s assistant principal, Cory Gavenda, who retired Sept. 30.
Barton said Watson would be returning to his previous district. A July 20, 2021 Oakland Press article noted Watson’s hiring at Birmingham Marian High School.
The dual nature of Watson’s OEAS role was apparently a factor in his decision to leave so soon after signing on.
By telephone Friday, Barton said Watson “felt more comfortable” in as a dedicated athletic director.
“I think his passion is athletics,” Barton said. “To do both jobs — he didn’t think he could fulfill the job the way it should be.”
The two positions were posted separately on October 4. Barton said the district is waiting to see what kinds of applications they receive before choosing which direction to go.
“It’s a lot to ask,” Barton said, “but we’re keeping our minds open.”
It’s tough to let someone of Watson’s caliber go, Barton said.
“He had a lot of good ideas and experience,” he continued. “It will be a huge loss for us. He has a wealth of knowledge.”
