Sewer work detours traffic in Downtown Owosso

OWOSSO — Westbound M-21 is closed between Washington Street and Park Street for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement, according to the City of Owosso Facebook page.
The detour began on Friday at 6 a.m. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the day Monday, Oct. 24, should weather permit.
Drivers will be detoured onto N. Park Street, Mason Street and N. Water Street. On-street parking is prohibited along the detour route. Additionally, the parking lot south of the Armory and the old Owosso middle school parking lot will be closed until the work is completed.
Eastbound M-21 will remain open with the inside lane closed at certain times.
If you have any questions, please call the engineering office at 989-725-0550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.