Sewer work detours traffic in Downtown Owosso

Workers dig up a portion of westbound M-21 across from the Lebowsky Performing Arts Center in Owosso Friday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

OWOSSO — Westbound M-21 is closed between Washington Street and Park Street for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement, according to the City of Owosso Facebook page.

The detour began on Friday at 6 a.m. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the day Monday, Oct. 24, should weather permit.

