CORUNNA — Attempting to clear up any confusion surrounding the county’s legal representation, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday approved an engagement letter with law firm Braun Kendrick for corporate counsel services.
The month-to-month agreement, approved 6-1 Thursday with Commissioner Marlene Webster (R-District 1) dissenting, does not include any monthly retainer fees. Instead, the county will only pay for the number of hours attorneys actually work, at a rate of $170 per hour for attorneys and between $75 and $150 per hour for legal assistants and para legals.
The updated agreement seeks to eliminate any confusion over the county’s legal representation following the abrupt resignation of attorney Ryan Painter Aug. 6.
“A question has come up among some county employees/elected officials that they need the services of our attorney and are concerned because of the questions regarding whether (Braun Kendrick) is actually our attorney,” Board Chairman Greg Brodeur (R-District 2) explained during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting. “We needed to solidify that so that no one has fear of using the attorney.
“It is my hope and my intention, with the support of course of my fellow commission members, that in the coming months we will put our attorney services out for bid again in a very open process,” Brodeur continued. “In the interim, we will be paying no more retainer, we will simply pay an hourly rate for however (often) we use (Braun Kendrick’s) services.”
County officials drew widespread criticism in August when it became known that Painter’s service agreement was assigned to Braun Kendrick in February without full board approval. Painter resigned Aug. 6, citing a recent death in the family, with Braun Kendrick attorney Eric Morris stepping in to represent the county moving forward.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs staunchly defended the assignment of the agreement during an August board meeting, explaining Painter informed the board of his transition to Braun Kendrick during an open meeting earlier this year, presenting the amended service agreement before the board. The decision to not put the agreement before the board for a vote, according to Boggs, was “under (Painter’s) direction.”
Painter’s prior agreement included a 50-hour per month retainer at $170 per hour — about $102,000 per year — and $200 per hour for work in excess of 50 hours. He was hired as an individual attorney to represent the county in local matters in November 2020.
Boggs indicated Thursday’s approved agreement is “not a long-term fix” and that whenever commissioners are ready to go out for bid they can amend the agreement.
Commissioners Thursday also denied, 5-2, a request to place an additional item on board’s meeting agenda that, if approved, would grant the county’s Election Commission access to Morris.
The Election Commission, comprised of Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Treasurer Julie Sorenson and Clerk Caroline Wilson, was seeking advice and/or direction from Morris on the ongoing recall effort against Commissioners Jeremy Root, R-District 5, Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7.
Dignan, Wilson and Sorenson voted unanimously Sept. 7 to approve recall petition language against Root, Garber and Plowman, ruling it was clear and factual.
The three affected commissioners have appealed the recall petition language, with 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart this week issuing a case management briefing order requesting additional information from the parties.
The push to unseat the three commissioners came after a July 15 meeting during which commissioners voted to give themselves and other county elected officials COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses using federal relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). A large portion of the $557,000 that was disbursed went to commissioners and other elected officials. Root received $25,000; Plowman and Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Garber, Webster, Brodeur and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3 — each received $5,000.
Wilson, acknowledging that Morris provided a legal opinion to the Election Commission for its clarity/factual hearing Sept. 7, reached out to the attorney on behalf of the commission for additional guidance after Stewart’s order. Morris indicated he would need board approval before proceeding.
The request failed to make it onto Thursday’s agenda, prompting Wilson to voice her frustrations during public comment.
“I want it to be very clear that this is not a personal thing,” Wilson said. “The constituents have taken steps, appropriate steps, in what they feel is representation for this county. I can’t help that. I have been elected to do a job. I am doing my job. This is a very bad position I’m in. I have to work with you guys on a regular basis. I have been mistreated in the past; I don’t hold any grudges. I move forward; I am professional.
“We’ve got one thing and now we’re being told no,” she continued. “I was just informing (the attorney) that was also involved in that process. … But the fact that five of you are saying, ‘No’ looks badly and again, probably supports what’s happening. It’s frustrating.”
A decision by Stewart on the appeals is expected within 40 days of the appeal filing.
The soonest a recall election could take place would be May 2022. All commissioners are up for election in November 2022.
