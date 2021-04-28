FLINT — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint and Tri-City posts are increasing patrols in work zones throughout mid-Michigan this week, which is National Work Zone Awareness Week.
During 2020, five workers were killed in work zones in Michigan, the MSP said in a press release. In addition, there were about 3,900 traffic crashes in work zones last year, of which 14 were deadly.
In attempt to reduce these numbers, troopers from the Flint and Tri-City posts will be more visible in work zones, the MSP said. Troopers will be looking for speeding and distracted drivers.
In 1997, state lawmakers doubled the fines for speeding in work zones. In addition to doubled fines, Public Act 149 of 2002 increased the number of points for speeding in a work zone:
— 3 points for speeding 10 mph or less over the posted limit.
— 4 points for speeding more than 10 mph but not more than 15 mph over the limit.
— 5 points for speeding more than 15 mph over the limit.
Motorists who accumulate 12 or more points in a two-year period will be required to undergo a driver assessment reexamination with the Michigan Secretary of State. Depending on the outcome of the reexamination, the driver’s license may be restricted, suspended or revoked.
Public Acts 296 and 297 of 2008 impose fines of up to $7,500 and 15 years in jail for motorists who injure or kill anyone in a road construction work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.